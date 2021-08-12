Woman dies in one of two overnight overdoses in Rapid City

Local law enforcement agencies responded to two overdose incidents within six hours on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with one being fatal, according to a press release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The first overdose was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at 1812 North Elk Road.
"On arrival, police located the female subject on the ground outside of a vehicle parked in the parking lot at the address," the release states. "A fire department medical unit had arrived and was performing emergency life-saving measures on the female. After speaking to witnesses, police learned the female had ingested some sort of opioid before she was found unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital where she was declared deceased."
The death is under investigation. The type of opioid used is also under investigation. A toxicology report is expected to be completed within six to eight weeks.
In the second incident, officers responded to a report of a man not breathing at 3:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Outlook Circle.
"On arrival, police entered the residence and located the man who was unresponsive. Police provided emergency first aid until medical personnel from the Rapid City Fire Department arrived to take over treatment," the release states.
"After speaking to witnesses, police learned the man had been ingesting an illegal drug prior to the incident. Police located drug items in the house. Medical personnel administered Narcan, and the male’s condition began to improve. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment."
The type of drug ingested by the man is under investigation.
Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department, said the Rapid City Fire Department has been equipped with Narcan, a drug used to reverse the symptoms of an opioid overdose, for decades.
"Being a municipal police department, if we needed it an ambulance or the fire department isn't that far away. We never carried it in our units and in our persons," Medina explained. "We're actually in the process of getting trained to carry it. It's about time we updated our policy and our training to be able to have it for our own protection and to be able to administer it."
Medina said there are a handful of supervisors on staff that are trained and equipped with Narcan to deliver it if necessary.
"Getting everyone equipped and trained with Narcan is a high priority," he added.