Woman dies in one of two overnight overdoses in Rapid City

"After speaking to witnesses, police learned the man had been ingesting an illegal drug prior to the incident. Police located drug items in the house. Medical personnel administered Narcan, and the male’s condition began to improve. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment."

The type of drug ingested by the man is under investigation.

Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department, said the Rapid City Fire Department has been equipped with Narcan, a drug used to reverse the symptoms of an opioid overdose, for decades.

"Being a municipal police department, if we needed it an ambulance or the fire department isn't that far away. We never carried it in our units and in our persons," Medina explained. "We're actually in the process of getting trained to carry it. It's about time we updated our policy and our training to be able to have it for our own protection and to be able to administer it."

Medina said there are a handful of supervisors on staff that are trained and equipped with Narcan to deliver it if necessary.

"Getting everyone equipped and trained with Narcan is a high priority," he added.

