 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman expected to plead guilty to vehicular homicide for parking lot crash

Vehicle Homicide in Rapid City (copy)

People created a small shrine to Kimberly Clifford where she was hit in May by an SUV driven by Rochelle Seminole.

 Adam Fondren, Journal Staff

A Rapid City woman has reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to vehicle homicide and aggravated assault for hitting and killing a woman with her car in a Walmart parking lot. 

Rochelle Seminole, 50, was originally charged with premeditated first-degree murder for purposely killing 37-year-old Kimberly Clifford by driving her SUV into her at the Walmart parking lot on North Lacrosse Street on May 26, 2019. 

Lara Roetzel, Chief Deputy State's Attorney for Pennington County, extended the plea offer to Seminole on Nov. 30. Seminole pleaded guilty to the revised charges on Dec. 3. 

According to witness statements, Seminole and Clifford were seen fighting in the parking lot before Seminole hit or attempted to hit Clifford with a SUV and then backed up before plowing into the woman, launching her into the air before she landed in a storm drain. Clifford was found unconscious and bleeding from the mouth with a tire track over her body. She died soon after she was taken to the hospital.

People are also reading…

Seminole was found to have a .270 blood alcohol content, according to police reports. 

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12. 

 
+1 
052919-nws-murder

Seminole
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigate fatal crash

Police investigate fatal crash

Rapid City Police are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on East Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane where an SUV left the roadway an…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

When will people realize there is no such thing as a living wage or COLA for Social Security? After working for over 50 years, every time wage…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

As a special educator and a grandma to a grandson that has struggled with stuttering his entire young life, I was mortified when I read Kristi…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

A reasonable definition of the term "entitled" is anyone who doesn't realize it takes two working parents to support a family in South Dakota.…

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa funeral directors promote vaccination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News