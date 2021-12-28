Woman expected to plead guilty to vehicular homicide for parking lot crash

Rochelle Seminole, 50, was originally charged with premeditated first-degree murder for purposely killing 37-year-old Kimberly Clifford by driving her SUV into her at the Walmart parking lot on North Lacrosse Street on May 26, 2019.

According to witness statements, Seminole and Clifford were seen fighting in the parking lot before Seminole hit or attempted to hit Clifford with a SUV and then backed up before plowing into the woman, launching her into the air before she landed in a storm drain. Clifford was found unconscious and bleeding from the mouth with a tire track over her body. She died soon after she was taken to the hospital.