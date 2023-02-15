A woman was found dead Wednesday morning outside an assisted care facility in the 4100 block of Winfield Street in Rapid City.

According to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department, officers responded to a call at approximately 7:20 a.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive female lying in the grass within a fenced-in area of the property. When officers arrived, the woman was found to be dead.

RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina told the Journal the woman was not associated with the care facility. No foul play or trauma is suspected.

The RCPD news release said camera footage showed the woman going into the fenced area outside the facility on Tuesday evening. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week

The woman's name and age has not been released pending law enforcement notifying her family. Police continue to scour the neighborhood for additional video in order to determine the circumstances leading up to her death.

"That's where a lot of our questions revolve around right now. What was she doing in that area? Where did she come from? What were the circumstances that existed before she got to where she ultimately passed away?" Medina said.

Anyone with security video from the neighborhood that could be useful to the investigation should contact Detective AJ Randazzo in the RCPD's Investigations Division at 605-394-4134.