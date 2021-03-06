Woman gets transplant through kidney swap

Colleen Mason of Rapid City will celebrate her 72nd birthday this month with gratitude for a lifesaving gift. She has a new kidney thanks to an exchange program and a donation from her son, Austin.

Colleen, who has three biological sons, two adopted sons and six grandchildren, devotes herself to her family. She was caught by surprise when sickness disrupted her busy life three years ago.

“I didn’t have any other (physical) health problems,” Colleen said. “I wasn’t feeling good. I was nauseated, and I didn’t know what was wrong. About two years ago, I started falling all the time with no warning, no nothing.”

Repeated trips to the emergency room showed she was dehydrated. The fourth time she went to emergency, her family insisted that doctors look further into what was causing her illness and unusual falls, Colleen said. Finally, a nephrologist diagnosed kidney failure.

“Sure enough, my kidneys were bad. I knew I was going to have to go on dialysis and get a transplant. That’s a waiting list of three to six years,” Colleen said. “I started dialysis last year in April. It’s horrible. It is your life. You have nothing more important in your life. It takes over your life.”