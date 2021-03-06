Woman gets transplant through kidney swap

Colleen Mason of Rapid City will celebrate her 72nd birthday this month with gratitude for a lifesaving gift. She has a new kidney thanks to an exchange program and a donation from her son, Austin.
Colleen, who has three biological sons, two adopted sons and six grandchildren, devotes herself to her family. She was caught by surprise when sickness disrupted her busy life three years ago.
“I didn’t have any other (physical) health problems,” Colleen said. “I wasn’t feeling good. I was nauseated, and I didn’t know what was wrong. About two years ago, I started falling all the time with no warning, no nothing.”
Repeated trips to the emergency room showed she was dehydrated. The fourth time she went to emergency, her family insisted that doctors look further into what was causing her illness and unusual falls, Colleen said. Finally, a nephrologist diagnosed kidney failure.
“Sure enough, my kidneys were bad. I knew I was going to have to go on dialysis and get a transplant. That’s a waiting list of three to six years,” Colleen said. “I started dialysis last year in April. It’s horrible. It is your life. You have nothing more important in your life. It takes over your life.”
Colleen believed she was going to endure a years-long wait to receive a kidney from a deceased organ donor. None of her biological children or family members was able to donate a kidney. However, a paired exchange program allowed her to receive a kidney from a live donor because her adopted son Austin, 23, chose to donate one of his kidneys.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, a paired exchange program fills a need when a living donor wants to give a kidney to a loved one but his or her blood type is incompatible. Some transplant centers will help incompatible pairs of recipients and donors through a process called paired exchange, which involves two living donors and two recipients. Both donors give organs and both recipients receive organs through a swap.
Austin’s kidney was compatible with a woman in Florida who needed a transplant, and Colleen received a kidney from a donor in Florida who was compatible with her, Colleen said. Mother and son both had surgery on Oct. 22 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. The swap required Austin to take eight weeks off from his job at Coca-Cola High Country to donate his kidney and recover from the surgery.
“He was so proud of himself that he was able to donate that kidney. He was telling everybody he ran into!” Colleen said. “He is a wonderful, wonderful man.”
Colleen has adapted well to the transplant.
“My new kidney started working automatically. That doesn’t usually happen. Everyone’s amazed at how good I’m doing,” she said.
She will be taking anti-rejection medication for the rest of her life. To help offset the cost of the medication, an account is set up at Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Donations can be made to the Colleen Mason benefit account.
Colleen said her four-month follow-up checkup in late February at Mayo Clinic showed she’s continuing to do well.
“You don’t know how sick you are until that gets fixed, and then I realized I was really sickly. I’m proud of Austin. I feel blessed. It’s been a wonderful experience. I’m still in awe (doctors) can do something like this,” she said.
“I feel better than I have in quite a few years. I’m so grateful,” Colleen said.
The kidney donation is especially poignant for this mother and son, who have each given the other a chance for a healthier life. Colleen and her husband, Mike, adopted Austin when he was an infant.
“I had gone to check on my husband’s niece in the hospital that just had a baby. I ended up coming home with that baby. It wasn’t anything planned,” Colleen said. “I adopted this little boy out of the blue.”
Less than two years later, Colleen was widowed. Her biological sons were adults by then, and Colleen decided to become a foster mother while raising Austin. She later adopted one of her foster sons, Giovanni, who is now 17.
After Colleen got sick, Austin was “adamant” about donating a kidney, Colleen said.
“I just wanted to stop seeing her do dialysis,” Austin said. “Mom is doing great. Better than before, that’s for sure.”
The procedure went smoothly and for donating his kidney, the Mayo Clinic gifted Austin a jacket he wears often. That sparks frequent conversations about giving up a kidney for his mother.
“I’m feeling just as good as before I did it,” Austin said. “I’m 100 percent fighting fit again.”