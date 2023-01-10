 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman pleads guilty to 2021 vehicular homicide

  • Updated
  • 0

A 28-year-old Rapid City woman pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide after she reached a deal with the state.

The plea arrangement with Juanita Wolfe includes terms where state prosecutors agreed to drop four of the five charges she faced as well as seven other cases, the majority of which included driving violations. 

Wolfe drove a 2005 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on a country road west of Box Elder on April 8, 2021 when the vehicle overturned, killing Ty Brownotter, a 27-year-old passenger. Wolfe and two other men, ages 21 and 25, received minor injuries in the crash. 

After Wolfe changed her plea from not guilty to guilty, Senior Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Jason Thomas noted that Wolfe's blood alcohol content was .124 after the crash. 

In exchange for Wolfe's guilty plea, the state dropped four other charges in the case: unauthorized injection of methamphetamine, a DUI charge, obstruction and driving with a suspended license.

They also agreed not to pursue charges for cocaine they allegedly found in her blood or for her failure to appear at an April 11, 2022 court hearing. 

They also agreed to drop seven other criminal files against Wolfe dating back to 2019. In July 2019, she was cited for having a dog on the loose. In the same month, she was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and reckless driving. 

In August 2019, she was charged with driving with a revoked license again. In October 2019, she was charged with driving with a revoked license and without insurance. In November 2019 and January 2020, she was again charged with driving with a revoked license. 

Wolfe faces up to 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 13. 

Juanita Wolfe

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

