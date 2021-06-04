Woman turning 102 celebrates a lifetime of memories

“We’d sing. My folks had a piano and people would come to my house and we’d play that piano and pound on it. I wondered how my mother could stand it,” DeShazo said.

DeShazo said one of her proudest accomplishments was graduating from high school in 1936.

“It’s a long time ago. We had it in our high school gym and we walked across the stage and we girls wore dresses,” she said.

She tried college for a month or two, and then decided she was better off putting her money in the bank. She married, and her oldest son, Rodney, was born in 1940, followed by her younger son, Doran, in 1942. Ten years later, in 1952, DeShazo gave birth to daughter Dorinda “Dee” whom she affectionately calls “this little tagalong.”

The ingenuity and spunk that helped DeShazo through lean years of her childhood and the Depression proved essential in adulthood, too. In the mid-1950s, her first marriage ended in divorce. DeShazo and her children moved to Kings, Illinois, to be near family. Her son Rodney had Down Syndrome. He never attended school and ultimately DeShazo made the difficult decision to put him in a children’s home. Rodney is now deceased.