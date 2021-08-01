Women’s Empowerment, Support and Mentorship has a home at the Sturgis Rally

Lilah Eberly was a surprising, but welcome entrant into the Biker Belles®’ Women, Wind & Wheels Bike Show™ at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip in August 2020. At only 13 years old, she wowed onlookers with a beautiful custom motorcycle she’d built with her dad. The bike was so well received, it earned her first place at the show, as well as the admiration of all in attendance.

Lilah’s achievement is a testament to the future promise of the fastest-growing segment in motorcycling – women.

A landmark 2018 report by the Motorcycle Industry Council found that nearly 20 percent of motorcycle riders are women, which is almost double what it was just a decade before. Women of all ages have also been gaining ground and support for years at what used to be considered a male-dominated event – the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Through inclusionary events like the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Biker Belles Celebration, women have found a home at the Sturgis Rally where support, mentorship and inclusion blossom each year.