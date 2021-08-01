Women’s Empowerment, Support and Mentorship has a home at the Sturgis Rally

Lilah Eberly was a surprising, but welcome entrant into the Biker Belles®’ Women, Wind & Wheels Bike Show™ at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip in August 2020. At only 13 years old, she wowed onlookers with a beautiful custom motorcycle she’d built with her dad. The bike was so well received, it earned her first place at the show, as well as the admiration of all in attendance.
Lilah’s achievement is a testament to the future promise of the fastest-growing segment in motorcycling – women.
A landmark 2018 report by the Motorcycle Industry Council found that nearly 20 percent of motorcycle riders are women, which is almost double what it was just a decade before. Women of all ages have also been gaining ground and support for years at what used to be considered a male-dominated event – the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Through inclusionary events like the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Biker Belles Celebration, women have found a home at the Sturgis Rally where support, mentorship and inclusion blossom each year.
The Biker Belles Celebration is an annual event with two major goals: to raise awareness of the passion, diversity and spirit of women in motorcycling, and to raise funds for local charities. The event has grown organically throughout its 13-year life and is open to riders, non-riders, women, men and all who support furthering women in motorcycling.
The celebration has created and fostered a supportive community that is constantly growing. What started with the Biker Belles Celebration has since snowballed into a full day of events celebrating and welcoming women in motorcycling. Women’s Day at the Chip™ is Aug. 10, and all are invited to take part in the festivities.
The day begins with Biker Belles, specifically The Morning Ride™ from the Lodge at Deadwood to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. Once at the Chip, Biker Belles activities continue with a catered brunch from Bonafide Food Love, the Comfort Zone by Team Diva and the “Coffee Clutch” Symposium featuring distinguished speakers.
Following Biker Belles, the free Women’s Day events continue with the Women, Wind & Wheels Bike Show™ Presented by Ride Wild, the 100-percent organic Women Riders Turnout, Maiden Moto Art Show, women-driven product vendors, all day giveaways and an afternoon filled with informative sessions with industry experts. Then, all are welcome to take part in the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s world-class concerts, adrenaline-pumping races, top bike shows and more.
All are welcome to join these women-led components that support all women in motorcycling: pilot, passenger, industry rep, aspiring riders and others. Supporting women in motorcycling is only the start. The unexpected and wonderful result of the Women’s Day events are the powerful bonds that form between all sorts of people who sometimes only share the common thread of motorcycling. Through these events, lifelong friendships form, mentorship expands confidence, women are empowered and attendees feel part of something bigger.