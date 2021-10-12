Women’s locker room, elevator among SD Mines’ vision fund proposal for O’Harra Stadium

“Some of (the renovations) will not be as apparent to the public,” Rankin said. “But it’s going to make the facility much more usable for the athletes.”

The addition of an elevator is in the proposal, which would be used to carry spectators to and from the stadium’s skyboxes at the top of the stands and be more ADA compliant.

“A couple of our individuals who have their name on it aren’t able to get up there,” Lueken said.

For aesthetic improvement, construction is proposed that would cut a hole through where concessions are now, opening up the stadium’s entrances. Concessions would thus be moved behind the ticket booth.

“(It’s) not the most ideal,” Lueken said of where concessions currently are. “It’s very dated, very narrow, very dark in there. There’s really no way to open it up unless you’re going to demolish it.”