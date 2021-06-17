Women's wrestling approved at Chadron State

The Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees unanimously approved adding women's wrestling to its athletics program.

The NCAA identified women's wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020. Forty-four NCAA-sponsored schools have expanded to include women's wrestling to date, and Chadron State is the first public college/university in Nebraska. In addition, 28 states sanction women's wrestling, including Montana, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado.

"Women's wrestling is rapidly growing and it has made a big impact on the continued growth of our sport," said CSC head men's wrestling coach Brett Hunter. "The addition of women's wrestling at Chadron State is a great thing for our institution and I'm excited that our administration noticed its importance and got this thing rolling. This is a huge win for our sport and Chadron State College".

The growth of women's wrestling in Chadron State's region has been rapid. More than 200 individuals participated in the State Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) in 2021. In Colorado, more than 400 athletes participated in a state championship. In May, the Nebraska High School Activities Association (NSAA) approved sanctioning girls wrestling for the 2021-22 school year.