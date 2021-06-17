 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women's wrestling approved at Chadron State
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Women's wrestling approved at Chadron State

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees unanimously approved adding women's wrestling to its athletics program.

CSC_Eagles

The NCAA identified women's wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020. Forty-four NCAA-sponsored schools have expanded to include women's wrestling to date, and Chadron State is the first public college/university in Nebraska. In addition, 28 states sanction women's wrestling, including Montana, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado.

"Women's wrestling is rapidly growing and it has made a big impact on the continued growth of our sport," said CSC head men's wrestling coach Brett Hunter. "The addition of women's wrestling at Chadron State is a great thing for our institution and I'm excited that our administration noticed its importance and got this thing rolling. This is a huge win for our sport and Chadron State College".

The growth of women's wrestling in Chadron State's region has been rapid. More than 200 individuals participated in the State Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) in 2021. In Colorado, more than 400 athletes participated in a state championship. In May, the Nebraska High School Activities Association (NSAA) approved sanctioning girls wrestling for the 2021-22 school year.

"Women's wrestling is becoming an increasingly popular sport nationwide, and our goal is that Chadron State will become the college destination of choice for young women who want to excel academically and continue to compete," said CSC President Randy Rhine.

By adding women's wrestling, Chadron State increases sanctioned athletic programs to 14 (NCAA Division II), including eight for women. The addition of the sport continues Chadron State's long-standing commitment to providing opportunities for women to earn athletic scholarships and compete at the collegiate level.

"We're excited to be on the leading edge of this Emerging Sport," said CSC Athletics Director Joel Smith. "Adding women's wrestling will enrich the life of our campus and create new academic opportunities for our community and our region."

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 12
Local

Your Two Cents for June 12

And where do they think people are going to find parking downtown before boarding a shuttle? This problem should have been solved before a sin…

Your Two Cents for June 11
Local

Your Two Cents for June 11

Who gets more attacks in “Two Cents” than Gov. Noem? Our friends across the country have nothing but praise for her and her administrative actions.

Your Two Cents for June 16
Local

Your Two Cents for June 16

When I was in 9th grade I wanted to be an archeologist, in 11th grade a doctor, and I ended up with a degree in engineering. All different tra…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News