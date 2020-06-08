× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hau Mitakuyepi, (Hello Relatives)

I hope this letter finds you well, I am writing to you today in response to what is happening in our country. I have spent my tenure in the Legislature working to heal the racial divide in South Dakota. The recent events have brought to light that we still have work to do. The following paragraphs may be uncomfortable to read, conversations about race usually are. I am not trying to offend anyone but someone has to start the conversation for us.

As most of the world now knows, on May 25th 2020 the police were called on the suspicion of a counterfeit $20.00 bill being passed at a local convenience store by George Floyd. His first contact with officers was 8:08 PM and at 8:20 PM Mr. Floyd was pulled from the back of the police car he was detained in. An officer then proceeded to kneel on Mr. Floyd’s neck for the next 8 minutes and 46 seconds, a full 1 minute after EMT’s arrived and 3 minutes after he became unresponsive. Despite the pleas prior to his unconsciousness, of “I cant breathe!” and the pleas of witnesses, he did not stop! Mr. Floyd was killed by an officer that swore an oath to “serve and protect” within 20 minutes of their first encounter over an alleged counterfeit $20.00 bill in broad daylight, with the world watching.