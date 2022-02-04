World class competitors take part in Rodeo Rapid City's rough stock events

Not surprising given that the attention of rodeo fans quickly gravitates to the bucking chutes, rough stock events were the feature attraction in Friday night’s second performance of Rodeo Rapid City at Summit Arena. And while bucking livestock, bronc or bull, make for excitement, Friday’s world class field of competitors heightened the action.

Lane McGehee, a 24-year-old bareback rider from Victoria, Texas excited the crowd early with a back-bumping 85-point ride aboard Summit Rodeo’s Hillbilly to move into second overall on the leaderboard behind Garrett Shadbolt (89-point effort on Thursday night.

“I was on that horse once in Gooding (Idaho), and she actually kicked so hard out of the chute, she kind of hurt herself,” McGehee said. “Man, I was excited to have her drawn here at this great big rodeo. She got out here and I felt her buck and I just did what I prepare for. I’ve picked up a couple of wins already this year and I’m moving up slowly and hoping for the best.

Having recently completed in Fort Worth (and advanced to Wednesday’s Wildcat round), McGehee is hustling back to see his friend Kaycee Feild (a six-time world champ and perhaps the GOAT bareback rider) compete in the finals.

Jayco Roper, last year’s Rodeo Rapid City bareback champion, made a return appearance of sorts — last year’s win was in the Barnett Arena next door — hoping to defend the bareback title won last year. In the midst of a lengthy dry spell and unranked in 2022, Roper was hoping to recapture some of last year’s magic. Not to be as the 20-year-old Oklahoma cowboy failed to close the deal aboard New Frontier’s Live Auction.

The saddle bronc field included five of South Dakota’s best bronc riders and a four NFR qualifiers as well including Allen Boore, winner of last Saturday’s Xtreme Bronc event continued the assault on the leaderboard.

A Canadian cowboy was the best of the lot on Friday night as Kolby Wanchuk (Sherwood Park, Alberta) and moved to the top of the leaderboard. And rode two bucking horses to make it happen.

Awarded a re-ride when his first bronc performed poorly, Wanchuk spurred Burch Rodeo’s Holy Moccasin to an 83.5-point ride.

“I watched my traveling partner, Sage Newman, get on him last year and make a heck of a ride so I was pretty excited to see what I had for the re-ride. I didn’t know him too well but he dang sure came out and bucked tonight and let me show off and have some fun,” said Wanchuk who is coming off a big win at the National Western in Denver this month. “Things are feeling pretty good and I’m getting some good draws so things are going good.”

The Friday night rodeo closed with another rough stock big number and leaderboard change as bull riding Garrett Wickett (Battle Creek, Nebraska), the last man out of the chute, closed out the performance with an 84-point ride.

“I don’t remember much of it,” Wickett said. “I think he went left. The bull had been to the Prairie Circuit Finals in Duncan, Oklahoma and a buddy of mine who was here tonight said what he was, and it turned out that he did the opposite of what he was supposed to do. After that, it just felt good and I just kept riding and riding. I couldn’t hear a whistle at all and it felt like it was eight seconds and I tried to get off him.”

Prior to Wickett’s winning ride, the bull had pitched a shutout including de-seating Josh Frost, the No. 1 ranked bull rider in 2022 PRCA world standings.

Dalton Wright (Keene, North Dakota) drew high expectations, a New Frontier Rodeo rank bull that Jr. Stratford rode to a Barnett Arena record last year though was unable to cover the big bucking, rank bull.

The rough stock assault on to one leaderboard in the timed event end of the arena as Dallen McIntire (Thayer, Iowa), became the new leader in tie-down roping. Quick on the ground, McIntire trussed his calf in 8.1-seconds.

The 2022 edition of Rodeo Rapid City PRCA rodeo concludes on Saturday with two performances, a matinee at 1:30 p.m. and the finale at 7:30 p.m. Freestyle bullfighting follows each performance.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0