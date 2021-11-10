World War II veteran named marshal of Veterans Day parade in Rapid City

World War II veteran Richard Parnam will be the grand marshal of Rapid City’s Veterans Day parade on Thursday. The parade highlights a day of special events to honor veterans in the Black Hills.

Veterans can begin their morning at a doughnut drive-through from 7 to 10 a.m. at Edgewood Assisted Living, 4001 Derby Lane. Every veteran can pick up free coffee and a doughnut. Free-will donations are welcome and will benefit Disabled American Veterans Rapid City Chapter #3.

Main Street Square hosts its Veterans Day Ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. Free coffee, hot chocolate and hand-held American flags will be provided while supplies last, and VFW Post 1273 is cooking and donating 50 breakfast burritos for veterans.

The Veterans Day parade starts at 11:01 a.m. The parade was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. VFW Post 1273 Commander Ralph Treece hopes the parade’s return this year will attract several thousand spectators.

Because high winds are forecast for Thursday, Treece said the parade will not have floats. A veteran from the Rapid City Police Department will lead the parade in RCPD’s classic 1967 Plymouth Belvedere patrol car.

Grand Marshal Parnam, 96, of Rapid City, received a Purple Heart for his service in World War II, Treece said. According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, out of 16 million Americans who served in World War II, about 240,000 World War II veterans are still alive.

VFW Post 1273 anticipates several organizations will be in the parade, including the School of Mines ROTC Honor Guard, Boy Scouts, Black Hills Energy, first responders, the Naja Shriners, members of the South Dakota Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, local bands and representatives from car clubs.

Immediately after the parade, veterans and the public are invited to a pork chop luncheon at VFW Post 1273, 420 Main St. The luncheon is free and will be served until the food runs out. Treece said the post is planning to serve 300 meals. Bill Casper, a World War II historian, will introduce Parnam and give a short biography about him at the luncheon.

“We’re trying to bring back the whole veterans and community partnership. That’s my goal as the commander here, trying to bring back what VFW means and the partnership with the public,” Treece said.

Other Veterans Day events on Thursday in Rapid City include a Learning Forum “South Dakota Air National Guard 114th Fighter Wing” from 2 to 3 p.m. at The Journey Museum and a turkey dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. or until food runs out at American Legion Post 22. The dinner is free for veterans and Post 22 members with proof of identification and $5 for everyone else. Other Veterans Day activities are listed in Hills Happenings on page B14.

Treece said VFW Post 1273 is collecting donations of boots, winter jackets, clothing and money for its Boots on the Ground event Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the post. As the weather turns colder, Boots on the Ground gives homeless veterans clothing and a hot meal. Cash donations are used to purchase toiletries, underwear and other necessities for veterans, Treece said.

VFW Post 1273’s Boots on the Ground is open to any veterans in need in the Black Hills, Treece said. Other VFW posts are assisting with donations, and Monument Health is donating hand sanitizer and other essentials.

“We still need everything. You never know how much is enough, and what we don’t use will go to other shelters so it’s not going to get wasted,” Treece said.

Representatives from veterans organizations may be there to help veterans find resources they need.

