WOSTER; Bigger rainbows in Pactola mean more action for anglers, fewer meals for pike

Those sweet, stout, stocked rainbow trout in Pactola Reservoir don’t have to worry about me these days.

I like to tease them with a fly rod and a woolly bugger during the warm, open-water months, but I’m not likely to pester them when winter arrives and the water gets hard. Others will, however, and others are, frigid cold or not.

Lakers in Pactola are the trout of greatest trophy potential, but the rainbows are plenty to get excited about, too, thanks to a change in stocking philosophy for that lake by the state Game, Fish & Parks Department.

And the main motivator for that change was another fish: Old Toothy.

“It really goes back to when we first noticed northern pike showing up in the mid-2000s surveys,” says Jake Davis, GF&P’s fisheries supervisor for western South Dakota. “They weren’t stocked by the Game, Fish & Parks staff. So we assume they were introduced through some unauthorized stocking by the general public.”

They often are. Some anglers seem to think pike belong in any fishable body of water. They don’t. While they’re great in some lakes, they’re tough to manage in others, especially if those others have more popular game fish populations that both the public and the pike like to eat.