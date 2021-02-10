WOSTER; Bigger rainbows in Pactola mean more action for anglers, fewer meals for pike

Those sweet, stout, stocked rainbow trout in Pactola Reservoir don’t have to worry about me these days.
I like to tease them with a fly rod and a woolly bugger during the warm, open-water months, but I’m not likely to pester them when winter arrives and the water gets hard. Others will, however, and others are, frigid cold or not.
Lakers in Pactola are the trout of greatest trophy potential, but the rainbows are plenty to get excited about, too, thanks to a change in stocking philosophy for that lake by the state Game, Fish & Parks Department.
And the main motivator for that change was another fish: Old Toothy.
“It really goes back to when we first noticed northern pike showing up in the mid-2000s surveys,” says Jake Davis, GF&P’s fisheries supervisor for western South Dakota. “They weren’t stocked by the Game, Fish & Parks staff. So we assume they were introduced through some unauthorized stocking by the general public.”
They often are. Some anglers seem to think pike belong in any fishable body of water. They don’t. While they’re great in some lakes, they’re tough to manage in others, especially if those others have more popular game fish populations that both the public and the pike like to eat.
And, oh boy, did the Pactola pike like to eat those 11-inch rainbows that GF&P was stocking there. And they did, often before human predators had a chance.
“Those fish were being stocked to be a return to the anglers, not as forage for other predator fish,” Davis says. “When we’d get northern pike that turned up in our lake surveys, a lot of times we were seeing rainbow trout in the bigger ones.”
Pike with a belly full of rainbows, that is.
GF&P figured out that when pike in Pactola grew to about two feet long, they began targeting the stocked rainbows in their hunt for lunch. And pike can eat prey species up to about 50 percent of their body length.
“So once they reached that 23-to-24-inch size, they really keyed in on the hatchery rainbows,” he says.
GF&P estimated that Pactola pike were dining on about 2,000 hatchery rainbows a year, at a cost of roughly $20,000. The greater cost, however, was to all the kids and parents and grandparents who weren’t getting to catch rainbows stocked for their enjoyment.
So GF&P fish folks did some ciphering, added some SDSU research work and in 2015 started stocking bigger rainbows in Pactola. Instead of 11 or 12 inches long, the stockers to 15- or 16, or more.
It didn’t take the pike or the sport anglers long to notice the difference. Anglers caught more rainbows and Old Toothy ate fewer.
“That extra size just allowed more of those fish to survive,” Davis says. “They’ve really been popular with anglers.”
Including this one. There’s nothing wrong with an 11-inch hatchery rainbow. But a 16- or 18-incher? Now that’s a fish that can give you a serious tussle.
Even good changes tend to have consequences, however, or require some other adjustments. And the main adjustment at Pactola was the need for a change in the trout regulations.
Previously, the five-trout limit at Pactola allowed just one rainbow over 14 inches to be included in the limit. That worked fine when most of the rainbows being stocked were smaller than that.
“But when we started stocking those larger fish, anglers were having trouble catching rainbows under that length,” Davis says.
Too many big fish isn’t the worst problem to have. And GF&P addressed it by leaving the five-trout limit at Pactola but removing the one-over-14 size restriction, so anglers could take home more larger rainbows.
Be advised, size restrictions on Pactola still limit anglers to one lake trout 24 inches or longer in the daily bag. But with rainbows, if you catch five really nice ones and want to keep them, you can.
“We think it’s a good example of a management action that was taken because we saw a problem, received concern from our users, did some research and took action,” Davis says. “It was a partnership of our users, the university system, the hatchery staff and management here.”
And Old Toothy? Well, he didn't get a vote.