WOSTER: Early pheasant hunt for residents means hunting hard

My favorite pheasant-season opener was last Saturday. And most people didn’t notice.
When I say “favorite,” I mean favorite in terms of actual pheasant hunting.
That’s what we do during the three-day early pheasant hunt for resident hunters on public land. We hunt. We hunt pretty hard.
The chance to do that a week before the regular pheasant season opens — this coming Saturday — is a gift to resident hunters. And it comes at a time when “the locals” often seem forgotten in the rush to more thoroughly commercialize the ring-necked pheasant and capture more non-resident hunting dollars.
It was just “us” last weekend. We’re the folks who live here with love and perseverance through heat and cold, wind and hail, hard times and good. We plow the highways, service the cars, sell the groceries, support the health-care systems and keep city, county and state government alive and relatively well.
We have sacrificed the higher pay elsewhere in order live in the place we love all year, every year.
So we get something special in return: our own little pheasant season. And it’s all about hunting, really hunting, because that’s what you have to do to kill wild pheasants on public land in South Dakota.
You have to get out of the vehicle, lace up the boots and head off on foot in pursuit of the state bird — a non-native species that has earned its own resident status over more than a century of settlement here.
If you’ve got a dog with a nosy disposition, your chances of success improve dramatically.
If last weekend was anything like the last few years of resident-only hunts, about 10,000 of us were out tromping around with shotguns. And we bagged 15,000 or 16,000 roosters.
Basic math tells you most of us didn’t get our limit. But almost all of us got a shot. And most of us, including me, dropped a bird or two.
Almost all of those birds were wild South Dakota pheasants, which are the best pheasants on earth. A few, here and there, were pen-reared roosters that wandered over to public land from nearby commercial-hunting operations.
Sporty in their way, the penners really can’t match the wild birds, which are tough, instinctive and challenging. When added to rugged terrain and serious competition from other hunters, wild birds on public land make for an inspiring resident-only hunt.
It’s a gift that keeps on giving every October.
Now we prepare for a bigger gift that will be noticed. This Saturday is my favorite pheasant-season opener for family reunions and pageantry. For tradition. For tourism. For our economy.
The third Saturday in October has long been the opener for the main state pheasant season. It is a festival of family, a mass reunion of old friends and a return to the welcoming landscapes of the past.
It’s a wonderful celebration, less about actual pheasant hunting and more about prodigious pheasant shooting.
There will still be lots of hunting on public land and on some private ground. The majority of opening-day hunts, however, will be large-group “drives” through grain fields and shelter belts that are more military style marches than hunts.
Plotting a plan and executing it well are more important than actual hunting for these processions.
In areas with lots of birds, some of which come from a pen, one barrage after the other will make roosters rain from the sky. And the finances of pheasant-country businesses will rise a bit from their COVID-related depression.
The main pheasant season is the dominant part of a pheasant industry in South Dakota that each year generates a couple hundred million dollars in direct spending. It helps maintain jobs and sustain the economy.
So it’s a big deal, that opener. And I love it.
I loved last weekend, too. But it was different. It was all about hunting. Resident hunting. On public ground. For wild South Dakota pheasants.
Which is why it's my favorite season opener.
