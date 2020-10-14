WOSTER: Early pheasant hunt for residents means hunting hard

My favorite pheasant-season opener was last Saturday. And most people didn’t notice.

When I say “favorite,” I mean favorite in terms of actual pheasant hunting.

That’s what we do during the three-day early pheasant hunt for resident hunters on public land. We hunt. We hunt pretty hard.

The chance to do that a week before the regular pheasant season opens — this coming Saturday — is a gift to resident hunters. And it comes at a time when “the locals” often seem forgotten in the rush to more thoroughly commercialize the ring-necked pheasant and capture more non-resident hunting dollars.

It was just “us” last weekend. We’re the folks who live here with love and perseverance through heat and cold, wind and hail, hard times and good. We plow the highways, service the cars, sell the groceries, support the health-care systems and keep city, county and state government alive and relatively well.

We have sacrificed the higher pay elsewhere in order live in the place we love all year, every year.

So we get something special in return: our own little pheasant season. And it’s all about hunting, really hunting, because that’s what you have to do to kill wild pheasants on public land in South Dakota.