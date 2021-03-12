Woster: Getting close and personal essential in bowhunting for turkeys

You’re better to hold off than to wound game that might then be difficult to recover.

Along with getting close, getting really well acquainted with the birds you are hunting is one of the thrills as well as one of the demands of archery hunting. And Rogers, a 50-year-old Air Force retiree who grew up on a family farm-ranch operation in east-central South Dakota, has been committed to those demands and thrills since he started bow hunting as a 12-year-old.

“At first, it was just being able to hunt longer with that extended (archery) season,” he says. “And then once you do it, you just get hooked. Because you’re getting close. And even though you’re close it doesn’t mean you’re going to get the shot you want. It’s just night and day compared to rifle and shotgun hunting.”

Rogers hunts with rifles and shotguns, too. But not very often. His passion is bowhunting. And he follows that passion into the fields 60 to 75 days a year, across South Dakota and beyond.

“I’m pretty addicted,” he says. “I do a lot of it, and I go a lot of places. I’ve probably been to about a third of Canada and more than half of the western states, most of the Midwest.”