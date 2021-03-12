Woster: Getting close and personal essential in bowhunting for turkeys

You might think a wild tom turkey in full strut 12 yards away would be a simple shot.
But there’s a lot that can go wrong, and plenty of room to miss, if you’re a camouflaged archery hunter aiming for a surprisingly small, almost-always-moving target: the vitals.
“You look at a turkey and think that’s a big bird,” says Dana Rogers, a Hill City archer and secretary of the South Dakota Bowhunters Inc., a statewide bowhunting organization. “The breast of a turkey is huge. But it’s all meat. So to kill that bird you really have a shot at the head, which is about the size of a fist, or you have to hit the vitals inside, and that’s about a fist-size shot, too.”
If you don’t put the arrow in the right fist-sized spot, you could be in for a difficult tracking assignment.
“I’ve had a couple of very long, arduous days where it took me the whole day to find a bird,” Rogers says. “I learned my lesson the hard way.”
The lesson stuck. And it’s one that begins with the need to get close, very close, to the turkey you hope to shoot. Typically, that means less than 15 yards and offers the right angle for the best shot at those fist-sized turkey vitals.
And sometimes that means not taking the shot at all, which is something bowhunters often do on turkey, deer, elk and other big game.
You’re better to hold off than to wound game that might then be difficult to recover.
Along with getting close, getting really well acquainted with the birds you are hunting is one of the thrills as well as one of the demands of archery hunting. And Rogers, a 50-year-old Air Force retiree who grew up on a family farm-ranch operation in east-central South Dakota, has been committed to those demands and thrills since he started bow hunting as a 12-year-old.
“At first, it was just being able to hunt longer with that extended (archery) season,” he says. “And then once you do it, you just get hooked. Because you’re getting close. And even though you’re close it doesn’t mean you’re going to get the shot you want. It’s just night and day compared to rifle and shotgun hunting.”
Rogers hunts with rifles and shotguns, too. But not very often. His passion is bowhunting. And he follows that passion into the fields 60 to 75 days a year, across South Dakota and beyond.
“I’m pretty addicted,” he says. “I do a lot of it, and I go a lot of places. I’ve probably been to about a third of Canada and more than half of the western states, most of the Midwest.”
The bowhunting obsession that began with deer when he was a kid expanded to other big-game animals, and eventually to turkeys. In his youth, he hunted them in a few spots where they were available East River. But he got a lot more serious about turkey hunting when he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Hunting turkeys in the Black Hills, particularly on well traveled public ground, is a challenge that begins with locating the birds.
“That’s the first thing, you have to find them roosted,” Rogers says. “You do a lot of scouting, and you can do a lot of that from the road system. Then you try an owl hoot or crow call or maybe even a coyote call, and when you hear them talking back, you mark them. That’s late evening or very early morning.”
Then Rogers sets up somewhere close to the roost tree, but not too close.
“They can see very well, so I don’t set up any closer than 100 yards,” he says.
There he’ll wait, camouflaged and quiet, except for the occasionally sweet talk from his own voice, a call held in the mouth or a friction call worked with the hands. He’ll often also use a turkey decoy or two as more enticement.
None of which means he is guaranteed a good shot at a gobbler.
“Bowhunting turkeys is very humbling,” Rogers says. “But it is addictive.”
Which is why he’ll soon be out before dawn with his bow and camouflaged gear, hunting for that perfect shot during the spring turkey season.
Up close and personal, the way any good bowhunter wants it.