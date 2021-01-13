WOSTER: Ice fishing with family part of outdoor therapy that helps in healing after loss

It’s not about piling up fillets in the freezer, after all. So what is it about? The question prompted 76-year-old Dick Brown to pause, scratch his gray beard and turn philosophical.

“There’s a spirituality about it, a cultural element, a social element, a bonding element,” he said. “And especially when you’re out with family, with kids and grandkids, you’re teaching values, including the idea that the world is bigger than yourself. It’s why some people go to mass. It’s why some people go ice fishing.”

Looking around at the outdoor cathedral of Sylvan Lake, where the sanctuary was made of granite and hymns were being sung by chickadees and juncos in the nearby pines, it seemed like a pretty good place to pray.

“There’s a calmness that comes to you when you’re outdoors like this,” Dick said. “Even if it’s windy, blustery, the calm still comes. There’s a connectedness in nature, a beauty and meaning that’s calming.”

It can help lead a person through hard times, that beauty and meaning and calm. And with the help of the outdoors, and fishing partners like Lincoln, Dick is learning to live his life without his wife, Sue, who died of metastatic breast cancer last spring.