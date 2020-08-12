WOSTER: Managing fish populations through surveys

When I see Miller today, I still see that amiable kid and that hefty stringer of fish. He has long since grown up, of course, with a family of his own and enough gray hair in his goatee to look like the seasoned fisheries professional he is.

Which is what took him and fellow GF&P fisheries biologist Gene Galinat to Newell Lake a couple of weeks back, and why I joined them as they checked nets they’d set the day before as part of a summer lake fisheries survey.

Summer lake surveys are important work. They help GF&P keep track of fish populations in public lakes across western South Dakota, from Angostura and Orman and Shadehill to Curlew and Belvidere and Newell. The big, popular lakes are surveyed every year. The smaller lakes are on a 3- or 5-year rotation, depending on what’s going on with the fish and what the management goals are for the lake.

“The big thing is, we’re doing it for a reason: to help manage that fish population,” says Jake Davis, area fisheries supervisor for GF&P in Rapid City. “Our goals are likely the same as the anglers’. We want to see a healthy sport fishing population and healthy lake overall.’

Information compiled from the surveys is essential to that.