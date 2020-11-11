WOSTER: Masks, social distancing still preferred for pheasant hunting

It’s called source control. And the mask you wear is more valuable to the people you’re with than it is to you.

“When you talk or, of course, when you cough or sneeze, you’re going to create respiratory droplets,” White said. “And the mask is going to provide that source control, so you don’t expose people to those respiratory droplets.”

White says time inside vehicles is typically a key COVID risk for people who have outdoor jobs. The same is true of hunters.

“Mask up in a vehicle,” he says.

Also, in conversations before, during and after the hunt, keep the 6-foot-minimum distance, even with all that fresh outdoor air moving around you. White recommends masks even in those situations, for an added layer of protection.

A good two-ply cloth mask works fine for that, since the idea is mainly to control your own respiratory droplets. But surgical and other masks are good, too, as long as they don’t have exhalation valves or vents that could allow droplets to be released.

So, we did OK with the social distancing before, during and after the hunt. But we needed to mask up more, especially while in vehicles with others.