WOSTER: One final fish story from Keith Wintersteen

Where can I go to say goodbye to Keith Wintersteen?

The dam is a pretty good place, I think. The “secret” dam.

Keith “took” me there one last time last week, not in person this time but by text, cell-phone pictures and finally by a story, featuring a fish. A big fish.

There was always a big-fish story with Keith Wintersteen, a widely known and loved naturalist at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City. But Keith’s last fish story comes in second this week to the incredibly sad story of his own sudden passing Friday night, at 60, apparently of a heart attack.

It was a devastating loss for his family, of course, but also one that will have profound-and-lasting effects on the state’s outdoor community. Keith left an enduring mark throughout a 35-year Game, Fish & Parks Department career that included creative management work at two state fish hatcheries and his more recent naturalist’s job at the Outdoor Campus West.

A welcoming, effervescent teacher, he was equally effective in front of classes, small groups or individuals, inspiring a greater understanding of wild things and wild places in all he encountered. As word of his death spread, shock and sorrow followed.