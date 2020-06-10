WOSTER: Spencer Skjonsberg gets his first eastern wild turkey

That’s not true of all Merriam’s in all areas of South Dakota. Some are extremely sporty and difficult to bag. But it happens to plenty. Olson hasn’t seen it at all with the eastern variety.

“These turkeys want nothing to do with people,” he said. “Some of those turkeys out in the hills, they’ll be in there eating out of bird feeders. These big old easterns want nothing of that.”

Spencer Skjonsberg, who was 4 years old when he started hunting with his dad and 10 when he started carrying a gun, had in previous years shot two Merriam’s gobblers and one younger “jake.” So he was excited when he pulled the trigger of his Benelli 20-gauge pump and watched the big eastern gobbler tip over.

When asked to compare the eastern to the Merriam’s, he said: “It was just different. Just to be able to shoot one of those birds was really awesome.”

Awesome was what Tony Leif was aiming for back in 1995.

“To be part of projects like that one, it’s something you feel good about,” says Leif, who now works as executive director of the South Dakota Agricultural Lands Trust. “We were putting those birds into some areas that didn’t have turkeys at all.