WOSTER: Wading toward serenity, coyote calls and a hard-fighting fish to remember

Sometimes he takes a call along when he heads out to fish a West River lake. Curlew, north of New Underwood, is one of his favorites. It’s fairly isolated, and rarely crowded. And he’ll cast until about sunset and then take a break to call for coyotes, just to hear them talk back.

“The sun’s going down and you give a little howl,” Ward says. “And the coyotes like to tell each other where they’re at, because they’re moving into their individual hunting zones.”

Apparently that mournful conversation helps coyotes avoid conflicts over hunting territory. And when Ward blows his call, they end up talking to a phony coyote with a fake-but-realistic-sounding voice. The back-and-forth howling delights Ward, although maybe not quite as much as the heavy hit of a walleye or northern pike as he retrieves a jointed Rapala or a swim jig.

What’s he like best about wade fishing? Just about everything, he says.

“I like the serenity for one thing,” Ward says. “And I like to feel the bottom under your feet. You can get a sense of transition areas on the bottom, you know, from sandy to rock areas. You can feel that as you move. There’s a couple places on Curlew where you can wade out quite a ways. You’ve got to take your time and move slowly, like you do when you’re fishing a stream in the hills.”