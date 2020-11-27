'Woulda-coulda-shoulda' costs Huskers in another one-score loss to Iowa

Iowa’s was rock solid. Nebraska’s was anything but. And the Hawkeyes notched a sixth straight victory in this series thanks in large part to a four field-goal day from senior Keith Duncan — who buried game-winners into the Huskers’ hearts each of the two years before this one — and a major, consistent advantage in field position.

“We’ve got to button things up so that we do things right all the time and the two or three plays that cost us games do not happen,” Frost said. "You can’t do those things against good teams in this league. The good teams in this league are buttoned up like that, and I keep saying we’ve got a lot of talent in this program right now.

“We went toe-to-toe with those guys, we went toe-to-toe with Northwestern. We’re just doing the little stuff that gets ourselves beat.”

The Hawkeyes got one big assist from its defensive line late after Duncan’s fifth field-goal attempt hit the crossbar and NU (1-4) mounted a drive the other way in the closing moments. Chauncey Golston sacked Martinez and forced a fumble that Iowa (4-2) recovered with 1 minute, 19 seconds to go, thwarting a drive that had the potential to win the game for the Huskers.