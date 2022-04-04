 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WWE bringing Saturday Night's Main Event to the Summit

  • Updated
  • 0
WWE_June2022_TheMonument.jpg

For the first time ever, WWE is bringing Saturday Night’s Main Event to Rapid City. Featuring stars from both WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown to hit the stage in Summit Arena. Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on-line at TheMonument.Live, The Monument Box Office, by phone at 1-800-463-6463 or in person at Outdoor Recreation at Ellsworth Airforce Base.

“It is very exciting that WWE is bringing their Saturday Night Main Event to The Monument.” says Craig Baltzer, Executive Director of The Monument. “Summit Arena will be the perfect stage for this size of event!”

The planned card for the event is star-studded: RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley; Street Profits vs Alpha Academy vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Kevin Owens; Smackdown Tag Team Championship featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs The Usos; plus special guest Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High tech golf sports bar opening

High tech golf sports bar opening

Black Hills golfers never have to miss a game again because of bad weather. X Golf Rapid City is bringing year-round, indoor high-tech golfing…

Your Two Cents for April 1

Your Two Cents for April 1

Rapid City and the Black Hills are an incredible place to live but living here depends entirely on having access to adequate safe water. Prote…

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump endorses Sarah Palin for Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News