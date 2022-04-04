WWE bringing Saturday Night's Main Event to the Summit

For the first time ever, WWE is bringing Saturday Night’s Main Event to Rapid City. Featuring stars from both WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown to hit the stage in Summit Arena. Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on-line at TheMonument.Live, The Monument Box Office, by phone at 1-800-463-6463 or in person at Outdoor Recreation at Ellsworth Airforce Base.

“It is very exciting that WWE is bringing their Saturday Night Main Event to The Monument.” says Craig Baltzer, Executive Director of The Monument. “Summit Arena will be the perfect stage for this size of event!”

The planned card for the event is star-studded: RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley; Street Profits vs Alpha Academy vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Kevin Owens; Smackdown Tag Team Championship featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs The Usos; plus special guest Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

