Wyatt Casper surpasses world Nos.1 and 2 in saddle bronc at Days of '76 Rodeo

Wyatt Casper had a bronc riders dream day on Thursday.

The Miami, Texas cowboy began his rodeo day in Cheyenne riding in the sixth performance of the classic Frontier Days Rodeo. Eight seconds after his ride, a round-winning 86.5-score went up on the leaderboard.

Flash to Deadwood six hours later and the second performance of the 100th edition of the Deadwood Days of ’76 Rodeo, and a saddle bronc field that included the top two bronc riders in the 2022 PRCA world standings: Sage Newman and Brody Cress.

No problem, as Casper took full advantage of Sutton Rodeo’s Gangster, an NFR horse, to spur his way to an 87-point ride and the top spot on the leaderboard.

Chase Brook, a Deer Lodge, Montana native and four-time NFR qualifier, displayed his bronc riding talents as well with an 86-point ride to move into second place overall.

The bull riding event also produced a change atop the leaderboard as Trey Holston out of Fort Scott, Kansas covered Sutton Rodeos’ Demon Diamonds to the tune of 86.5 points. The eight-second ride saw the bull do a little dipsy-do coming out of the chute, with a turn to the right and then quickly spinning left into Holston’s hand to complete the ride.

The only rough stock event that failed to make a significant mark came in bareback riding, where the top three spots on the bareback leaderboard remained unchanged. The best effort on Thursday night was a 79-point ride by Clay Stone that moved the Blackfoot, Idaho cowboy into the fourth spot behind event leaders Rocker Steiner and Dean Thompson, who turned in a pair of back-banging 85-point rides on Wednesday night.

The top timed event performance on Thursday came earlier in the day where Blake Ash roped, gathered and bound his calf in 8.8 seconds in the morning slack, a time that coupled with his 8.7-second effort in the first round, gave the Missouri man the lead in the average (17.5 seconds on two head). The best effort in the evening came from Brushton Minton (Winter Springs, California), who moved into the fourth spot on the leaderboard with an 8.7-second run.

The other timed events were rather average in the second perf. In steer wrestling, Austin Hurlburt (Norfolk Nebraska), the current Badlands Circuit all-around leader, had the best bulldogging run of the night, a 5.2-second head catch and tip.

The team roping duo of Reno Stoebner on the head and Russell Cardoza on the heels had the fastest run of the night, a 4.9-second run that cracked the top 10 in the second round.

And in barrel racing, a Cheyenne Wells, Colorado lady who came into Deadwood following a performance win in Cheyenne, turned in a 17.67-second three turn spin through the barrels to move into the fifth spot in overall standings.

The 100th edition of the award-winning Days of ’76 Rodeo continues on Friday with the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” third performance at 7 p.m.

Event leaders through two performances:

Bareback riding: (tie) Rocker Steiner, on Burch Rodeo's Little Rocket, and Dean Thompson, on Burch Rodeo's Tequilla Time, 85 points; Steer wrestling: First round: (tie) Nick Guy and Clayton Hass, 3.8 seconds, $2,515 each; Second round leaders: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.1 seconds; Average leaders: 1. Tyler Pearson, 8.0 seconds on two head; Team roping: First round: Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.2 seconds, $2,693 each; Second round: Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 4.0 seconds; Average leaders: (tie) Tyler Wade/Trey Yates and Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 9.1 seconds on two head each; Saddle bronc riding Wyatt Casper, 87-points on Sutton Rodeo’s Gangster; Barrel racing: Stephanie Fryar, 17.52 seconds; Tie-down roping: First round: Chet Weitz, 8.5 seconds, $2,965; Second round leaders: (tie) Trevor Hale and Shad Mayfield, 7.5 seconds each; Average: Blake Ash, 17.5 seconds on two head; Bull riding; Troy Holston, 86.5-points on Sutton Rodeo’s Demon Diamonds.