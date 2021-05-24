Wyatt Larson claims Region 6B title; Wall wins team championship

Wyatt Larson will be the first one to tell you he could’ve played better.
A double-bogey and bogey to begin the back nine might’ve put his shot at an individual regional title in jeopardy.
But the McIntosh seventh grader, fueled by an eagle on the front nine, kept his lead by parring three of his final seven holes to finish with a 13-over-85 and claim the Region 6B championship Monday at a windy Hart Ranch Golf Course, winning the title by six strokes.
“It means a lot because I’ve been trying a lot this year,” Larson said. “This is my first time doing school meets, so I think being able to win this means a lot to me.”
Larson was the leader midway through the tournament. Following a double-bogey to start the day, he parred the par-4 second hole and the par-3 fourth hole before earning a two-stroke eagle on the par-4 fifth. He carried that momentum into three pars on his next four to complete the front nine with a 40. His 45 on the back nine was enough to keep runner-up David Hubacher of Rapid City Christian at bay.
“I left a few shots out there on the back nine. I was lacking a few birdies. I had a few chances and just let them go. I had a few doubles, those didn’t help,” Larson said. “Those greens back there were sunbaked and dry, so it was harder to hit and stay on.”
Larson was the lone competitor for McIntosh, and will be yet again at the state tournament next month. The Wall golf team, meanwhile, had enough to compete in team play, and did so better than any other school, edging Philip by six strokes to win the Region 6B title.
“For our first year, it’s pretty good,” Eagles head coach Chad Walker said. “We won conference, won regions and are looking forward to a good State meet.”
Reid Hanson led Wall in its winning effort, scoring a 94 to place fourth. Teammate Brycen Cheney earned a 99 to be the second top-10 finisher for the Eagles, while Emmet Dinger’s 105 was good enough for 12th place.
Wall’s three placers averaged a 55 through the front nine but took eight collective strokes off their games on the back nine to finish ahead of six other schools.
“There were pretty tough conditions. I think we played well for what it presented,” Walker said. “After the front nine and the scores came in, I was a little nervous, but the boys shot well on the back nine, came through and pulled through with the win.”
Walker added that his squad’s familiarity with the Hart Ranch links helped as well.
“I think it’s the experience of playing here,” he said. “We had two tournaments here. Being from Wall we get up here quite a bit, so I’d say course mileage played a big role in it.”
Hubacher’s second-place score of 91 qualified him for State, as did the scores of Comets teammates Carter Mockabee and Blake Weischedel, who tallied 105 and 112 for 12th and 15th place, respectively.
McCoy Peterson was one stroke off Hubacher to lead Philip, picking up a 92 to finish in third. Keldon Fitzgerald also qualified for State from Philip with a sixth place score of 97.
Hill City will be sending two golfers to State after Zane Messick shot a 100 for ninth place and Leo Daiss tallied a 112 for 11th.
White River had a pair of top-10 finishers in Colbe Scott and TJ Beardt, who shot 94 and 101 to place fourth and 10th, respectively. Lemmon also picked up two State qualifiers, as Gavin Mathis and Hayden Bently notched 103 and 111 to place T-11th and 14th, respectively.
Other state tournament qualifiers include Newell’s Chase VanDerBoom, who shot a 97 for sixth place, and Bison’s Cohen Palmer, who shot a 112 for a tie for 11th.
The Class B boys state tournament is slated for June 7-8 in Brookings.
