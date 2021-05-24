Wyatt Larson claims Region 6B title; Wall wins team championship

Wyatt Larson will be the first one to tell you he could’ve played better.

A double-bogey and bogey to begin the back nine might’ve put his shot at an individual regional title in jeopardy.

But the McIntosh seventh grader, fueled by an eagle on the front nine, kept his lead by parring three of his final seven holes to finish with a 13-over-85 and claim the Region 6B championship Monday at a windy Hart Ranch Golf Course, winning the title by six strokes.

“It means a lot because I’ve been trying a lot this year,” Larson said. “This is my first time doing school meets, so I think being able to win this means a lot to me.”

Larson was the leader midway through the tournament. Following a double-bogey to start the day, he parred the par-4 second hole and the par-3 fourth hole before earning a two-stroke eagle on the par-4 fifth. He carried that momentum into three pars on his next four to complete the front nine with a 40. His 45 on the back nine was enough to keep runner-up David Hubacher of Rapid City Christian at bay.