Wyoming defense redeems itself against Hawaii

LARAMIE, Wyo. — There’s a different look to Wyoming’s defense this season.
Of course, much of that is in the personnel department for a unit that dealt with its fair share of offseason attrition. The Cowboys initially lost six starters off a defense that finished last season in the top 15 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in points and rushing yards allowed. Then opt-outs amid health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic cost UW five more defensive players, including an additional pair of projected starters in defensive end Solomon Byrd and safety Rome Weber.
Losing that much firepower led many to wonder whether the Cowboys’ defense would be able to remain among the Mountain West’s elite this season. But things looked different for the group Friday night, which was a good thing for UW.
A week after yielding 37 points and 496 total yards in their opening loss at Nevada, the Cowboys bounced back in a big way with a suffocating performance in a 31-7 win over Hawaii. UW held the Warriors to less than half that yardage total (233) and pitched its first second-half shutout since blanking Colorado State over the final two quarters of a 17-7 win last November.
“I feel like we played a lot more together,” defensive tackle Cole Godbout said. “I feel like last week, we weren’t really unified and there was some gaps in our play. But I think we made some adjustments. (UW) coach (Craig Bohl) always says the most improvement is made from the first game to the second game, and I think we felt that.”
Making the performance all the more impressive was the type of offense — and the type of quarterback — it came against. After going up against a true pocket passer in Carson Strong as part of Nevada’s Air Raid, UW had the task of trying to contain dual-threat signal caller Chevan Cordeiro in Hawaii’s run-and-shoot offense.
Cordeiro accounted for 385 total yards in the Warriors’ 34-19 Week 1 win at Fresno State, including 116 on the ground, but he rarely got loose against a UW defensive front that looked like anything but a unit short on depth and experience. The Cowboys played without senior defensive end Garrett Crall (foot injury) for the second straight week and lost defensive tackle Ravontae Holt to an injury during the first half, but whether it was Victor Jones (three tackles, 0.5 sacks) off the edge or Cole Godbout (seven tackles, one sack) and backup defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks) getting push up the middle, UW constantly harassed Cordeiro and finished with five sacks.
All of that pressure up front helped a secondary that yielded 420 passing yards to the Wolf Pack a week ago. Only 110 of Hawaii’s yards came through the air as Cordeiro finished just 11 of 26 passing.
“We couldn’t throw the football. We struggled,” Hawaii coach Todd Graham said. “They did a great job mixing up their coverages.”
Nothing else really worked either for the Warriors, who averaged just 4.1 yards a play and punted six times. None of Hawaii’s drives lasted more than nine plays as UW dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 38 minutes, 15 seconds.
The Cowboys also forced a pair of turnovers, the latter of which helped them salt the game away. With UW leading just 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, linebacker Charles Hicks intercepted Cordeiro near midfield and returned it 47 yards to set the Cowboys up with a short field.
“If we go three and out and those guys have our back and they force a three and out, it just gives us another opportunity to go out and make a play,” running back Xazavian Valladay said of the defense. “And we made a lot of plays today. … We’re very thankful for that.”
Valladay found paydirt from 6 yards out four plays later as the Cowboys scored the game’s final 21 points. UW finished with 281 rushing yards and made seven trips to the red zone thanks in part to the extra opportunities it got from a defense that looked more like UW’s defenses of old.
“This is one of our trademarks,” Bohl said. “If we can handle the line of scrimmage, run the football and play defense, that’s a great winning formula here.”
