Wyoming defense redeems itself against Hawaii

LARAMIE, Wyo. — There’s a different look to Wyoming’s defense this season.

Of course, much of that is in the personnel department for a unit that dealt with its fair share of offseason attrition. The Cowboys initially lost six starters off a defense that finished last season in the top 15 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in points and rushing yards allowed. Then opt-outs amid health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic cost UW five more defensive players, including an additional pair of projected starters in defensive end Solomon Byrd and safety Rome Weber.

Losing that much firepower led many to wonder whether the Cowboys’ defense would be able to remain among the Mountain West’s elite this season. But things looked different for the group Friday night, which was a good thing for UW.

A week after yielding 37 points and 496 total yards in their opening loss at Nevada, the Cowboys bounced back in a big way with a suffocating performance in a 31-7 win over Hawaii. UW held the Warriors to less than half that yardage total (233) and pitched its first second-half shutout since blanking Colorado State over the final two quarters of a 17-7 win last November.