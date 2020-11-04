Wyoming looking to keep winning in Border War

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Some of the faces and even the atmosphere for this year’s Border War are changing, but the intensity isn’t.

Wyoming and Colorado State will renew their rivalry Thursday when UW makes the 65-mile trip south to take on the Rams at Canvas Stadium in the 112th rendition of the Border War. It also will be the 53rd meeting with the Bronze Boot on the line since the traveling trophy was incorporated into the series in 1968.

The Cowboys (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West) have held on to the Boot the past four years, but UW isn’t content. Not when five straight wins would make for the longest streak for either side since the Cowboys won seven straight in the series from 1967-73. And not when what happened in the past has nothing to do with the present.

“It’s really, really important to keep the Boot here in Laramie,” UW senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt said. “Knowing that we have everyone backing us up, we need to bring that Boot back not only for our program and for us but for the entire state.”

Normally the rivalry games draws tens of thousands of fans in attendance no matter where it’s played, but that won’t be the case this year. Local public health orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic aren’t allowing CSU (0-1, 0-1) to have fans inside its 41,000-capacity stadium.