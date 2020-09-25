Wyoming, MWC agree to fall football

UW athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune the athletic department was looking at a revenue loss of potentially more than $10 million had a season not been played at all. Whether any ticket revenue can still be salvaged is unclear since it isn't known whether or not UW's home games will be played with fans in attendance, but the Mountain West's new television contract with FOX and CBS Sports is set to triple each school's annual cut from the media rights deal.

The conference's six-year, $270-million contract, which went into effect July 1, will net UW more than $3 million if the networks pay out the full amount despite the four-game reduction for each team — a significant increase from the $1.1 million each school received annually under the conference's previous media rights deal.

An eight-game schedule was always the league’s preference, though a source told the Star-Tribune at the beginning of the week that the conference could delay the start of the season a week and play seven games starting Oct. 31. It depended on how soon the league could secure rapid response testing for the novel coronavirus, which, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Mountain West states and nationally, was the ultimate linchpin to resuming football this fall.