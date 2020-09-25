Wyoming, MWC agree to fall football

LARAMIE -- Wyoming football is officially back.
So is the rest of the Mountain West.
After a week of various media reports, statements from university administrators and state officials and rampant speculation, the Mountain West has become the third Football Bowl Subdivision conference to reverse course after postponing football and other fall sports indefinitely last month. The league announced Thursday night that UW and the conference's other 11 teams will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning Oct. 24 following a vote by the Mountain West Board of Directors, which is comprised of the university presidents.
The Mountain West will release each team's schedule at a later date, but the season will culminate with a championship game Dec. 19 -- the same date many other leagues are also scheduled to finish. The final College Football Playoff rankings and bowl matchups will be announced Dec. 20, and completing its season before then makes the Mountain West eligible for the College Football Playoff or a potential New Year’s Six bowl (the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion gets an automatic New Year’s Six bid assuming it’s not part of the College Football Playoff).
The announcement comes more than a month after the league postponed all fall sports indefinitely Aug. 10. It also figures to soften the financial hit UW's athletic department has been bracing for with no football, which funds the rest of the university's sports with the annual revenue it generates.
UW athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune the athletic department was looking at a revenue loss of potentially more than $10 million had a season not been played at all. Whether any ticket revenue can still be salvaged is unclear since it isn't known whether or not UW's home games will be played with fans in attendance, but the Mountain West's new television contract with FOX and CBS Sports is set to triple each school's annual cut from the media rights deal.
The conference's six-year, $270-million contract, which went into effect July 1, will net UW more than $3 million if the networks pay out the full amount despite the four-game reduction for each team — a significant increase from the $1.1 million each school received annually under the conference's previous media rights deal.
An eight-game schedule was always the league’s preference, though a source told the Star-Tribune at the beginning of the week that the conference could delay the start of the season a week and play seven games starting Oct. 31. It depended on how soon the league could secure rapid response testing for the novel coronavirus, which, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Mountain West states and nationally, was the ultimate linchpin to resuming football this fall.
The Big Ten and Pac-12, which announced a fall season just hours before the Mountain West, have both secured daily rapid testing, which would produce results in as little as 15 minutes that not only could help prevent team-wide outbreaks but also, at least in theory, eliminate the need for contact tracing. Positive tests and contact tracing have significantly affected rosters for numerous teams that are already playing as more than 20 FBS games have already been postponed or canceled this season because of COVID-related issues.
The Mountain West on Friday announced it has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to provide rapid testing for its member institutions, though it won't be daily. Players, coaches, trainers and other on-field personnel will be administered antigen tests three times per week, and any players that test positive through point-of-contact testing will also be required to take a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to confirm the result.
