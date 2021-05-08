Wyoming offense shows glimpses of change

UW’s top two quarterbacks, Sean Chambers (leg) and Levi Williams (shoulder), both dealt with injuries last season, but both returned with a clean bill of health this spring and turned in solid performances Saturday. Chambers, who quarterbacked the Gold team, finished 8 of 13 passing for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Williams led the Brown’s offense by going 10 of 17 for 132 yards and a score.

It made for a combined 60% completion rate between the two, who have been competing throughout the spring for the starting job. Bohl said a post-spring depth chart will likely be released sometime in the coming week but that it won’t be “etched in stone,” meaning the battle between Chambers and Williams could continue into the fall regardless of that pecking order.

“You want the best for (Chambers), but at the end of the day, I’m a competitor and I want to play,” Williams said. “I know Coach (Polasek) is going to put in the best guy, and tht’s all that matters. He’s going to play the hot. If that’s me or that’s him, it doesn’t really matter.”