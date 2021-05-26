Wyoming plans return to full capacity for football season

The University of Wyoming has announced plans to return to full capacity for home football games inside War Memorial Stadium in Laramie this fall.
University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman told the Casper Star-Tribune that fans, including students, won't be required to be vaccinated in order to attend games.
"It puts a smile on my face. It's not just about money. It's about the experience," Burman said. "I watched the PGA Championship the other day and I watched people following Phil (Mickelson) and I thought, 'That's what it's all about.' If we don't return to that, I worry about the future of our sports. It's not as appealing when there aren't fans there."
Last season, which was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, home attendance was initially capped at 7,000, then further reduced to 5,000, or 17% of the 29,181-seat stadium's capacity. University officials worked with the state Department of Health to determine attendance figures based on the virus' local impact at that time.
The attendance plan for the fall could change depending on the data between now and the start of the upcoming season in September, Burman said, adding that he does not expect that to be the case.
The university had sold more than 7,500 season tickets as of early this week in anticipation of being at full capacity, which Burman said is slightly ahead of where sales were at this time in 2019. If full capacity is allowed for its season opener Sept. 4, it would be the first regular-season game with no attendance restrictions since Nov. 22, 2019.
The plan for women's and men's basketball games is still being considered. Burman said it will be trickier to determine because both teams play in an indoor arena.
Mines, BHSU athletes named to RMAC track academic team
The RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Honor Roll was announced Wednesday, with 21 South Dakota Mines and 32 Black Hills State athletes named to the team.
To earn a spot on the list, a student-athlete must carry a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters.
Named from Mines were: Joel Haas, Sr.; Austin Hammer, Sr.; Steven Nolasco, Sr.; Jared Wilson, Sr.; Andrew Ferris, Jr.; Erick Colman, Jr.; Ian Cone, So.; Warren Minerich, So.; Dakin Nolan, So.; Grant Bauer, So.; Brett Flerchinger, So.; Kamryn Scully, So.; Alyssa Franke, So.; Laramie Giles, Jr.; Margaret Thompson, Jr.; Taylor Bright, Jr.; Nadia Kaczmarz, So.; Jaycie Stubbs, So.; Ryan Weiss, Jr.; Erica Keeble, Sr.; Adeline Wilson, So.
"Making the RMAC Honor Roll is quite an accomplishment, but to have 21 Hardrockers earn these accolades really shows that we have scholar athletes willing to put in the work both in the classroom and during competition," said Hardrocker head coach Steve Johnson. "We continue to recruit the right type of scholar-athlete into our program and to our institution."
For BHSU, named to the team includes: Samantha Bates, So.; Vanessa Clark, Sr.; Erica Dykstra, So.; Maddi Fidler, So.; Hannah Hendrick, Jr.; Mayson Hudyma, Jr.; Zoe Langseth, Sr.; Taylor Lundquist, So.; Jessica Malm, Sr.; Allison Rief, So.; Xiomara Robinson, So.; JoJo Sherman, Jr.; Kelsey Van Den Hemel, Jr.; Collin Brauer, So.; Ryan Foy, So.; Seth Hills, Jr.; Nolan Maher, So.; Drazen Moratzka, Sr.; Hoyt Nicholas, Jr.; Keith Osowski, Sr.; Matthew Parker, Jr.; Ryan Rafferty So. and Reece Ullery, So.