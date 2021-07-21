Wyoming's Craig Bohl welcomes 'semblance of normality'

After the 2020 Mountain West football season was first canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic before teams were eventually allowed to play a limited number of games last fall, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl is excited to get the 2021 campaign started.

"It’s great to be back playing college football and doing a lot of things that are going to have some semblance of normality," Bohl said Wednesday during a Zoom call with local reporters from the MW Football Media Days in Las Vegas.

While admitting that this past offseason "wasn't completely normal," Bohl likened it to the 2019 season.

"We had 10 straight weeks of work (in winter conditioning) and that allowed our guys to get bigger, stronger and faster," he added. "I thought we had a good spring, the summer has been good and now we’re excited to get into this next year.

"One of the things we strive to do is have a program with a great deal of consistency and play a physical brand of football. That means there a lot of elements that come into play. What COVID did is it took all of those things and just shredded them.