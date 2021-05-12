 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Xander Dansby to pitch at Anoka-Ramsey
alert
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Xander Dansby to pitch at Anoka-Ramsey

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Xander signs

Rapid City Central senior Xander Dansby, front center, signs his letter of intent Wednesday to pitch for Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids, Minn. Dansby currently pitches for Rapid city Post 320.

 Richard Anderson, Journal staff

Rapid City Central senior Xander Dansby has a goal of playing college baseball at a four-year school, but for the time being he'll give it a go on the junior college level.

Dansby signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids, Minn.

Dansby said he chose Anoka-Ramsey because the school "has a beautiful campus" and the baseball program.

"I have been looking at their team, they are pretty solid, and they work well together as a team," said Dansby, who pitches for the Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team. "The coaches are really helping and they work with you well. I have been texting with them since I committed. They are telling me they are excited to have me."

Dansby said that pitching on the college level will be a little different, as the players are all better and come from around the country.

"They will be a little harder hitting than in high school," he said. “I just have to lift some weights and just improve, and then go to a four-year (school) after that."

While at Central, Dansby also played football where he was a two-year starter and letterwinner, and he will graduate magna cum laude with a 3.5 grade point average.

At Post 320 this season, Dansby has 14 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings in three games so far in this early

portion of the season.

"We're just at the start of the season and once we start playing more games, I think my arm will get better, start lifting," he said. "It's just pretty much improving so I am better at the college level."

Dansby will study general education at Anoka-Ramsey and looks to get into veterinary science at a four-year school with the hopes of becoming a veterinarian.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Man dies at Care Campus
Local

Man dies at Care Campus

  • Updated

A 60-year-old man died at the Care Campus on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. 

Your Two Cents for May 8
Local

Your Two Cents for May 8

Powertech has no experience mining uranium and will sell  it to other countries. A Canadian company mining a poison no wants to use here in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News