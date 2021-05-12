Xander Dansby to pitch at Anoka-Ramsey

Rapid City Central senior Xander Dansby has a goal of playing college baseball at a four-year school, but for the time being he'll give it a go on the junior college level.

Dansby signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids, Minn.

Dansby said he chose Anoka-Ramsey because the school "has a beautiful campus" and the baseball program.

"I have been looking at their team, they are pretty solid, and they work well together as a team," said Dansby, who pitches for the Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team. "The coaches are really helping and they work with you well. I have been texting with them since I committed. They are telling me they are excited to have me."

Dansby said that pitching on the college level will be a little different, as the players are all better and come from around the country.

"They will be a little harder hitting than in high school," he said. “I just have to lift some weights and just improve, and then go to a four-year (school) after that."

While at Central, Dansby also played football where he was a two-year starter and letterwinner, and he will graduate magna cum laude with a 3.5 grade point average.