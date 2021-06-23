 Skip to main content
Xtreme Broncs Tour Finale coming to Rapid City again
PRCA

PHOTOS: Xtreme Broncs Finals at the Central States Fair

Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, competes in the PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals competition in 2020 at the Central States Fair. Wright won the event.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

The Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) has announced the PRCA Xtreme Broncs Tour Finale will return to Rapid City for the third consecutive year in August.

The Central States Fair and its Range Days Rodeo will again host the event, a Rory Lemmel Bucker, on Aug 26, as part of the 76th Annual Central States Fair.

The competition will be the richest one-day saddle bronc riding event in PRCA history, with $101,000 in prize money.

“South Dakota is rich in saddle bronc history and the Central States Fair has been a fantastic host and producer of this event” said George Taylor, PRCA CEO in a release. “The PRCA is excited about advancing the sport of professional rodeo through this outstanding event.”

The Xtreme Broncs Tour is a series of events that feature saddle bronc riding only. The finales are the annual conclusion of the tour and consist of the top 12 saddle bronc riders in the PRCA RAM World Standing and the top 12 competitors in the Xtreme Broncs Tour.

The event will include a long-go and short-go, where all money earned from the Finales will count towards qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

"Rodeo is the official sport of South Dakota, so it only makes sense that an event of this caliber takes place here. Saddle bronc is king in South Dakota and we are proud to be hosting this PRCA Finals event," Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries said.

Tickets for this event are available now at CentralStatesFair.com.

