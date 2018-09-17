YANKTON | A Yankton company is building a $3.5 million oats-processing facility on the city's north side.
Yaggies Grain and Feed's current facilities are running out of space. Transportation and utility considerations also led to the decision to seek a new site, the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan reported.
"We're landlocked where our current locations are," Manager Dan Delforge said. "The growth we've seen and are trying to achieve wasn't real feasible to develop our current sites anymore."
The facility will process oats for animal feed and also will have rail access. It won't necessarily bring new jobs to the area, but will allow the company to keep the ones it already has, Delforge said.
"We've seen the business grow the last 3-4 years. All of that growth has happened under one roof, and we're tripping over each other," he said. "The next phase needed to happen. Equipment needed to get updated and we needed more room. The jobs are here; now it's just about giving the equipment and space to work efficiently."
Construction began last spring. Plans are to take the first grain shipment around Thanksgiving, with equipment running by the end of the year.
"It's been a pretty tremendous transformation going from corn stubble to where we are today," Delforge said.