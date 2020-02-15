Yellow Jacket men edge Chadron

The Black Hills State men's basketball team pulled away late as it earned a tough 93-87 victory over Chadron State at the Donald E. Young Center Saturday night in Spearfish.

Both teams played close first half, with the Yellow Jackets closing out the opening 20 minutes with a 41-38 advantage.

The second half saw another close battle, before BHSU pulled away in the last three minutes to pick up the win.

Trey Whitley led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 28 points and eight rebounds, Joel Scott added 23 points and Sava Dukic finished with 14 points.

Michael Sparks paced the Eagles with 24 points, Brian Rodriguez-Florez added 17 points and Jacob Jefferson had 14.

Black Hills State (19-6 overall, 16-3 RMAC) will travel to Colorado next weekend to take on Colorado Mines Friday and UC-Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Women's Basketball

BHSU cruises past Chadron

Led by balanced play, the Black Hills State women's basketball team routed Chadron State, 72-49, at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish on Saturday.