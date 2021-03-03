Yellow Jacket men rally to move on in RMAC

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State College men's basketball team overcame too many early mistakes and poor free-throw shooting and relied on its strength to rally past No. 6 seed Fort Lewis College 75-67 in the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday night at the Donald E. Young Center.
With the win, the Yellow Jackets, 11-6, move into the semifinals Friday night in Grand Junction, Colo., against Colorado Mines.
Despite a decent start, several Jacket mistakes enabled the Skyhawks to lead by six at halftime and by as much as 10 early in the second half. But BHSU battled back and got a huge offensive second half from sophomore Joel Scott to control the last six minutes of the game to pick up the win.
"I thought we were pretty sloppy in the first half," Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. "I thought our guards weren't just as tight with the ball. I think their defense forced us into jump shots and we hurt ourselves by trying to force it to the basket when they were helping.
"But then I think Joel just imposed his will on the game. He just took over and demanded the basketball, and we played through him. That got us going and we got quite a few defensive stops in the second half and got out and ran, and got into a good rhythm."
Scott led all scorers with 30 points, including 21 in the second half and 15 in a six-minute time span as the Jackets gained control.
"We just had to lock in and focus on us," Scott said. "Everything we did was just our mistakes, so we locked in and focused on the little things that we needed to do to finish it out."
Scott was 11-of-13 from the field, hitting 2-of-3 3-pointers, and added 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.
"It was fun," Scott said. "We all know that we have to move the ball now and then. It's not about being selfish. We know the ball is always going to come back to you if you move it well and get a good pace."
The Jackets had the early edge behind a couple of baskets by senior Kevin Senghore-Peterson, but Fort Lewis used a 13-4 run to build a five-point lead with 13 minutes remaining in the first half.
After two straight baskets by Dunnell Stafford, the Skyhawks maintained a seven-point lead at times until halftime, although BHSU battled back to cut the lead to two on a pair of occasions.
The Skyhawks 6-foot-9 Brenden La Rose hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining in the half to give Fort Lewis a 36-30 advantage.
Although the Jackets hung in there shooting the ball in the first half at 46 percent from the field, they turned the ball over 10 times that led go 11 Fort Lewis points.
Senghore-Peterson scored 11 points for BHSU in the first half and Scott added nine.
Brenden Boatwright led Fort Lewis, which was 15-of-32 from the field, with eight points.
The Skyhawks looked to take control early in the second, running out to a 42-32 lead, but BHSU battled back with a basket by Senghore-Peterson and two straight scores by Scott to cut the lead back to four.
The Jackets continued to hang tough and got seven points from Tommy Donovan, including a 3-pointer that cut the lead back to three (48-45) with 12 minutes to ply.
The Jackets came back and took their first lead since early in the game eight points by Scott for a 58-55 lead with 7:16 to play.
The two teams then began to trade leads, as a 3-pointer by Eric Jammerman and a short jumper by Boatwright put the Skyhawks back in front 60-58, only to be answered by a 3-pointer by Scott with 5:31 to play.
Five points by Trey Whitley and a basket by Scott capped a 10-0 run and put the Jackets up by eight with 2:10 to play. BHSU hit seven free throws down the stretch for the win.
Senghore-Peterson added 16 points for the Jackets, who shot 50 percent from the field (28-of-56), including 53 percent in the second half.
Boatwright led Fort Lewis, 7-9, with 16 points and Will Wittman added 12. The Skyhawks shot 45% in the game (27-of-60) and hit 8-of-23 3-pointers, but just 5-of-13 free throws. The Skyhawks were playing without leading scorer, 6-9 Riley Farris (21.8 ppg.)
"I thought our players played their hearts out. I was really proud of how hard we played," said Fort Lewis head coach Bob Pietrack. "Black Hills played very well and Joel Scott played very well. Their star player was great and our leading scorer wasn't here, and that does create a hole offensively when you need big buckets."
The Jackets outscored the Skyhawks 17-9 in the final seven minutes, and got four offensive rebounds off of missed free throws down the stretch as Fort Lewis faltered down the stretch.
Guard Sindou Cisse had four offensive rebounds for the Jackets, one big one off of a missed free throw late.
"I think that kind of put the nail in the coffin for them," Thompson said. "Our ability to get a few of those offensive rebounds on free throws and not give them easy looks on the offensive end when they were trying to come back, it made it difficult."
Scott said that when the BHSU defense is right, it is feisty.
"We can get after it, we're scrappy. It's extreme and solid," he said. "It is really fun to be a part of."
The win fills especially good for the Jackets, who were upset by rival South Dakota Mines at home in last year's quarterfinal game.
"It feels amazing. It is good to move on and play another game," he said. "We have to just get ready, be prepared and play hard. I'm excited."
In the other quarterfinal games, top seed Colorado Mesa stopped Chadron State 67-52 and No. 5 Adams State downed No. 4 MSU Denver 78-66.