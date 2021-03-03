Yellow Jacket men rally to move on in RMAC

"I thought our players played their hearts out. I was really proud of how hard we played," said Fort Lewis head coach Bob Pietrack. "Black Hills played very well and Joel Scott played very well. Their star player was great and our leading scorer wasn't here, and that does create a hole offensively when you need big buckets."

The Jackets outscored the Skyhawks 17-9 in the final seven minutes, and got four offensive rebounds off of missed free throws down the stretch as Fort Lewis faltered down the stretch.

Guard Sindou Cisse had four offensive rebounds for the Jackets, one big one off of a missed free throw late.

"I think that kind of put the nail in the coffin for them," Thompson said. "Our ability to get a few of those offensive rebounds on free throws and not give them easy looks on the offensive end when they were trying to come back, it made it difficult."

Scott said that when the BHSU defense is right, it is feisty.

"We can get after it, we're scrappy. It's extreme and solid," he said. "It is really fun to be a part of."

The win fills especially good for the Jackets, who were upset by rival South Dakota Mines at home in last year's quarterfinal game.