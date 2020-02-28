Yellow Jacket men sink 'Rockers on last-second shot

But it didn’t come easy.

The Yellow Jackets looked nothing like the top team in the conference in the first half, hitting just 16 percent of its shots (5 of 31). The Hardrockers built a 19-5 lead during the game’s opening 13 minutes. Black Hills State had scoring droughts that lasted four minutes and eight minutes in the first half.

Mines led 27-13 at half and had many opportunities to extend the advantage through the first 20 minutes of action. The Hardrockers shot just 32 percent from the field the first half (9 of 28). Mines scored only two baskets the final nine minutes on two of 11 shooting while BHSU netted just one bucket the final five minutes on one of eight shooting.

Both teams shot well in the second half with Mines hitting at a 59 percent clip (13 of 22) while the Yellow Jackets rallied to convert 54 percent in the second half, taking 11 more shots than the Hardrockers (18 of 33).