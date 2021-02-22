Yellow Jacket men top Western in back-and-forth affair

Kansas City led 11-7 in the second set as the Jacks scored four straight to tie it up at 11-11. The Roos held just a 16-15 edge, but scored seven unanswered points to pull away. The deficit was too great for the Jacks to overcome as the Roos took the second set 25-17.

The Roos remained on top to begin the third, opening with a 5-2 advantage. Seven straight points capped, off by a kill from Burk, gave SDSU a 9-5 lead. From there, Kansas City wouldn't see another lead for the remainder of the set as a kill by Jefferson sealed the 25-19 third set win to put the Jacks ahead 2-1 in the match.

The Jackrabbits trailed just 10-9 in the fourth, but Kansas City went on an 8-2 run to pull ahead 18-11. SDSU was unable to come back from that point as the Roos tied the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth set.

The teams traded a series of runs until SDSU led 12-10. The score reached a tie on four occasions before it sat at 16-all. A kill and service ace sealed the win by a score of 18-16 in the final set.

IRWIN NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK

South Dakota State guard Tylee Irwin was named Summit League Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.