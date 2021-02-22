Yellow Jacket men win back-and-forth affair

Black Hills State men's basketball downed Western Colorado 91-70 Monday night with the help of a big second half.

The Yellow Jackets (8-5, 8-5 RMAC) saw four players reach double-digit scoring while shooting 59.4% from the field as a team. They shot at a 64.7% clip and scored 54 points in the second half alone to earn their fifth-straight win.

Trey Whitley led the scoring attack with 18 points, going 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Sindou Cisse used 15 first-half points to total 17 on the night while shooting 8 of 10 from the field and grabbing four rebounds.

Joel Scott totaled 15 points and five rebounds while Tommy Donovan went 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe to tally 11 points.

BHSU took an early 4-0 lead on a pair of Cisse layups before back-and-forth play commenced. The Yellow Jackets led 16-15 midway through the first half before a Whitley 3-pointer at 10:20 pushed BHSU to its largest lead of the half at 20-15.

The Mountaineers came back to pull even with BHSU at 23-all and then again at 26-all before taking a 29-28 lead on a 3 with 3:54 to go. The Yellow Jackets answered to move back ahead and used layups from Cisse and Scott to head into halftime leading 37-33.