Yellow Jacket men win back-and-forth affair

Black Hills State men's basketball downed Western Colorado 91-70 Monday night with the help of a big second half.
The Yellow Jackets (8-5, 8-5 RMAC) saw four players reach double-digit scoring while shooting 59.4% from the field as a team. They shot at a 64.7% clip and scored 54 points in the second half alone to earn their fifth-straight win.
Trey Whitley led the scoring attack with 18 points, going 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Sindou Cisse used 15 first-half points to total 17 on the night while shooting 8 of 10 from the field and grabbing four rebounds.
Joel Scott totaled 15 points and five rebounds while Tommy Donovan went 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe to tally 11 points.
BHSU took an early 4-0 lead on a pair of Cisse layups before back-and-forth play commenced. The Yellow Jackets led 16-15 midway through the first half before a Whitley 3-pointer at 10:20 pushed BHSU to its largest lead of the half at 20-15.
The Mountaineers came back to pull even with BHSU at 23-all and then again at 26-all before taking a 29-28 lead on a 3 with 3:54 to go. The Yellow Jackets answered to move back ahead and used layups from Cisse and Scott to head into halftime leading 37-33.
After WCU went back on top shortly out of the break, a Whitley 3 capped a 14-2 scoring run to go ahead 53-45 at 13:38. From there BHSU started to create some separation, taking its first 10-point lead on a Moussa 3 with under 10 minutes left to play.
After that, the Yellow Jackets used nine points from Donovan to outscore the Mountaineers 15-4 to lead 78-57 with 4:17 remaining. BHSU emptied the bench in the final minutes of play, seeing PJ Hayes score nine on a trio of threes and John Shanklin with two points to close out the game.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets will head east to take on CSU Pueblo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
SDSU VBALL EDGED BY KANSAS CITY
South Dakota State women's volleyball battled until the end Monday evening, but fell short to Kansas City, 3-2 (31-29, 17-25, 25-19, 18-25, 16-18).
The Jackrabbits, who fell to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in Summit League play, hit .225 in the match compared to the Roos at .223. Additionally, State held a 12-9 advantage in blocks.
Crystal Burk recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 14 digs. Akeela Jefferson tied a career-high with 12 kills, while Hailee Blau tallied 11. Tori Thompson led the squad with a career-best seven blocks and added 11 kills. Carly Wedel dished 47 assists and tallied a career-high six blocks. Sydney Andrews and Blau added five and three blocks, respectively. Tatum Pickar recorded a career-best 30 digs for the Jackrabbits.
The teams went back and forth to start the match until a 4-0 run that included two Jefferson service aces gave the Jackrabbits a 12-10 advantage. State built its lead to 22-16 when the Roos scored eight unanswered points to take a 24-22 edge. The teams alternated points until a kill by Jefferson and a Kansas City attacking error gave the Jackrabbits a 31-29 first set win.
Kansas City led 11-7 in the second set as the Jacks scored four straight to tie it up at 11-11. The Roos held just a 16-15 edge, but scored seven unanswered points to pull away. The deficit was too great for the Jacks to overcome as the Roos took the second set 25-17.
The Roos remained on top to begin the third, opening with a 5-2 advantage. Seven straight points capped, off by a kill from Burk, gave SDSU a 9-5 lead. From there, Kansas City wouldn't see another lead for the remainder of the set as a kill by Jefferson sealed the 25-19 third set win to put the Jacks ahead 2-1 in the match.
The Jackrabbits trailed just 10-9 in the fourth, but Kansas City went on an 8-2 run to pull ahead 18-11. SDSU was unable to come back from that point as the Roos tied the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth set.
The teams traded a series of runs until SDSU led 12-10. The score reached a tie on four occasions before it sat at 16-all. A kill and service ace sealed the win by a score of 18-16 in the final set.
Game Notes:
• South Dakota State is now 11-10 all-time against Kansas City
• As a team, the Jackrabbits recorded a season-high 12 blocks
• State tallied five blocks in the fifth set alone
• Pickar, Thompson and Wedel all recorded career-highs
• Burk recorded the 16th double-double of her career
• SDSU went to five sets for the first time this season
Up Next:
South Dakota State will return home to host South Dakota, Sunday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. and Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m.
IRWIN NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK
South Dakota State guard Tylee Irwin was named Summit League Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The senior averaged 28 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while adding four steals, three blocks and two assists as she led the Jackrabbits to a pair of road wins over North Dakota State. She shot a combined 62.1% (18 of 29) from the field, including 63.6 percent (7 of 11) from 3-point range.
In the first contest against the Bison, Irwin scored a career-best 25 points and added four rebounds, three steals and a block. On Saturday, she set yet another career high as she dropped 31 points on a 73.3 (11 of 15) shooting performance including 80% (4-of-5) from long distance. She added two assists, two blocks and a steal in the contests.
Additionally, in Saturday's game Irwin became the 39th Jackrabbit in program history and second this season to exceed 1,000 career points. The Wahpeton, N.D. native currently has 1,003 career points and is tied for 38th all-time at South Dakota State.
This is Irwin's first time being named Summit League Player of the Week. South Dakota State has claimed eight of the 13 weekly awards this season.
Currently ranked 22nd in the Associated Press poll, State concludes its regular season as it hosts Kansas City, Feb. 26-27. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. each day inside Frost Arena.
STRONG, GRONOWSKI HONORED BY MVFC
South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong, Jr. was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week and freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski earned MVFC Newcomer of the Week honors, league officials announced Monday.
Strong, a junior from Little Rock, Arkansas, tallied 142 all-purpose yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard pass play with 19 seconds remaining in South Dakota State' 24-20 victory at Northern Iowa on Feb. 19. For the game, he rushed 22 times for 91 yards and caught a team-high six passes for 31 yards. He added a 20-yard kickoff return to round out his performance.
A native of Naperville, Illinois, Gronowski accounted for all three South Dakota State touchdowns as the Jackrabbits prevailed in the matchup between top-five teams. He completed 19-of-29 passes for 194 yards and touchdown passes of 6 yards to Jaxon Janke in the second quarter and the 1-yard toss to Strong to cap the 10-play, 75-yard game-winning drive. He also rushed for 24 yards on 10 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown late in the first half. Gronowski connected with seven different receivers in the game.
Also on Monday, Gronowski was selected as the Stats Perform FCS National Freshman Player of the Week.
SDSU moved up two spots to third in this week's Stats Perform FCS poll. The Jackrabbits are scheduled to travel to No. 14 and MVFC newcomer North Dakota on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.