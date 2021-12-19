Yellow Jacket trio powers BHSU men to 92 points in win over UCCS

SPEARFISH — In a back-and-forth second half, the Black Hills State men’s basketball team, the squad with the lead, was put in charge of holding off the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs.

With superstar Joel Scott heavily guarded, the Yellow Jackets looked to PJ Hayes and Adam Moussa to help salt away the game, and the two did just that, hitting their shots down the stretch to keep the Mountain Lions at bay en route to a 92-77 win at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can play,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said. “When teams focus on certain guys, we’ve got other guys who can step up, and it’s nice to see them do so tonight.”

Scott, Hayes and Moussa accounted for 71% of the Yellow Jackets’ (8-3, 6-0) points. Scott tallied a game-high 25 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Moussa collected 22 points and Hayes went 4-for-8 on 3-pointers to end with 18 points. Sindou Cisse added 16 points for BHSU, which shot 56% and went 11-for-25 from deep.

“They were really prepared for Joel Scott and Sindou Cisse, and PJ Hayes really made them pay with his shooting, and we also got some drives from him. He was huge,” Thompson said. “Adam Moussa was really good early in the game with shooting the lights out, and he continued to make plays for others throughout the game.”

Parker Gaddis came off the bench and led the Mountain Lions (8-3, 3-2) with 13 points, while Alijah Comithier and Wyatt Dolberry picked 12 points each and Jon’il Fugett chipped in 11. UCCS shot 47% and went 6-for-20 on 3-pointers.

While Scott was the target of the Mountain Lions’ defense, Moussa carried the load of his team’s offense early, tallying 14 of their first 30 points as the Yellow Jackets built a double digit lead with 8:40 to play in the first half. UC Colorado Springs hit two 3s in the closing minutes and outscored their opponents 12-4 to make it a 46-41 game at intermission.

With both squads knocking down buckets in the second half, BHSU couldn’t extend its lead to double digits again for the first 16 minutes. The Yellow Jackets were spurred on by a trio of 3s from Hayes during the stretch.

“All my looks were pretty open. It wasn’t like I was forcing anything,” Hayes said. “I think we run our offense really well, those looks open up for me and I did a good job taking advantage, and I’ve got to thank my team for getting me those passes.”

Caelin Hearne’s first and only points of the evening came on a 3 with 3:45 to play that gave Black Hills State an 81-70 advantage.

Hayes then knocked down a shot from well-beyond the 3-point line and Cisse finished off the offensive blitz with a fastbreak dunk.

“I think our defense just took a toll on them eventually. I think we were really locked in the whole game, I think they made some shots throughout the game and it just balanced out,” Thompson said. “We really started to attack the glass defensively with our rebounding. We had five guys go after 50-50 balls really well down the stretch, and we got those loose balls on the defensive glass.”

Black Hills State enters the holiday break and will be back in action on New Year’s Eve against Regis University (10-1, 5-0) in Denver.

