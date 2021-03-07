Yellow Jacket women earn 6th seed in West Region

Black Hills State softball dropped its pair of doubleheaders over the weekend to UC Colorado Springs, falling to 2-6 on the season.

The Yellow Jackets lost their games on Saturday, March 6, 6-1 and 10-3, and fell on Sunday, March 7, 13-4 and 8-3.

Saturday (L, 6-1; L, 10-3)

On Saturday, Crystal Amaral threw game one, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out five over six innings of work. On the day, she also went 1-5 at the plate with a home run and a walk.

Breanne Henricksen tossed game two, going 5.2 innings while striking out five and walking one.

Emily Marsden went 2-6 over the two games, driving in one while Baileigh Hubbard hit a home run to go 1-6.

Shayla Tuschen and Lizzy Johnson each went 2-5.

In game one, UCCS went ahead 1-0 in the first before Hubbard ripped a solo home run in the top of the second to even the score at 1-1. But the Mountain Lions responded with five more runs over the next two innings to take a 6-1 lead that would hold the rest of the game.