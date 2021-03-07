Yellow Jacket women earn 6th seed in West Region

The Black Hills State women's basketball team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, earning the sixth seed in the West Region.
The Yellow Jackets will face off against the Westminster (UT) Griffins (11-5) in the opening round of the tournament in Grand Junction, Colo.
The bracket for the west features many familiar opponents with Colorado School of Mines (17-3) receiving the first seed and Western Colorado (14-5) receiving the second seed from the RMAC. Azusa Pacific earned the fourth seed with a record of 10-4 while Hawaii Pacific earned the fifth seed at 13-0 to round out the West Region bracket.
This marks the Yellow Jackets first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the 2017-18 season where the Yellow Jackets fell to Angelo State University in the first round. The Yellow Jackets are headed into tournament play on a two-game winning streak having beaten both Westminster and Western Colorado in the RMAC Tournament to earn a spot in the championship game and ultimately, the NCAA Tournament.
This year the national offices made the decision to predetermine host sites for the tournament and the West Region will be hosted in Grand Junction, Colo. at Brownson Arena. In addition to predetermined host sites the NCAA also reduced the number of participating teams from 64 to 48. Further game information will be announced in the coming days on www.BHSUAthletics.com.
BHSU SOCCER FALLS TO COLORADO MINES 4-0
Black Hills State soccer dropped its match to Colorado Mines, 4-0 Sunday afternoon.
Alexa Buckley recorded a shot on goal, while Amber Carlson, Ella Goodman and Avery Collison also each recorded a shot.
Goalkeeper Morgan Wood guarded the net all 90 minutes, tallying 11 saves.
The Yellow Jackets (0-4, 0-0 RMAC) opened the game applying pressure with a corner kick and a Collison shot over the first five minutes of play.
After a pair of Wood saves, Buckley nearly found the bottom-left of the net at the 11-minute mark, but the Orediggers goalkeeper was able to coral it.
The game remained scoreless until Colorado Mines scored at 31:55 to go ahead 1-0, a lead they took into the half.
Out of the locker room, that score held for the next 30 minutes of play before the Orediggers scored a quick three goals in the final minutes of play to win 4-0.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets take the field again next weekend to play a pair against Montana State Billings. Kickoffs are set for Saturday, March 13 at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 14 at 12:30 p.m.
YELLOW JACKETS SOFTBALL DROPS WEEKEND DOUBLEHEADERS
Black Hills State softball dropped its pair of doubleheaders over the weekend to UC Colorado Springs, falling to 2-6 on the season.
The Yellow Jackets lost their games on Saturday, March 6, 6-1 and 10-3, and fell on Sunday, March 7, 13-4 and 8-3.
Saturday (L, 6-1; L, 10-3)
On Saturday, Crystal Amaral threw game one, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out five over six innings of work. On the day, she also went 1-5 at the plate with a home run and a walk.
Breanne Henricksen tossed game two, going 5.2 innings while striking out five and walking one.
Emily Marsden went 2-6 over the two games, driving in one while Baileigh Hubbard hit a home run to go 1-6.
Shayla Tuschen and Lizzy Johnson each went 2-5.
In game one, UCCS went ahead 1-0 in the first before Hubbard ripped a solo home run in the top of the second to even the score at 1-1. But the Mountain Lions responded with five more runs over the next two innings to take a 6-1 lead that would hold the rest of the game.
BHSU got on the board first in game two with an Amaral solo shot and a Marsden RBI single in the top of the second to go ahead 2-0. UCCS tied things up at 2-all in their half of the second, before a Hailey Franklin RBI double in the fourth put the Yellow Jackets back ahead 3-2. The Mountain Lions tacked on eight more runs the rest of the way for the 10-3 win.
Sunday (L, 13-4; L, 8-3)
Sunday's game one saw three different Yellow Jacket pitchers, including one inning from Halie Litwin, two from Tuschen and one from Darian Gottfried who struck out one and allowed only one hit.
Amaral threw game two, going six innings, striking out three and walking two.
Tuschen went 2-5 at the plate on Sunday, driving in three to go along with two walks and a run scored.
Bell Luebken went 4-7 with a run scored and Hubbard scored twice, going 2-6.
UCCS struck first in game one, taking an early 3-0 lead. BHSU got one back in the second with a Halie Litwin sacrifice fly and scored again in the third on a three-run home run by Tuschen. Unfortunately, the Mountain Lion offense kept rallying to take the game 13-4.
In game two, the Yellow Jackets were held scoreless until breaking out for a three-run sixth inning. Marsden drove in one before an RBI Bryce Henricksen single and a Johnson groundout scored two more. But that was all BHSU would score as they fell to UCCS 8-3.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets will head to Alamosa, Colo. next weekend for another pair of doubleheaders against Adams State on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14.