Yellow Jacket women ready to open season

While the Black Hills State University men's team will have to sit this weekend out, the Yellow Jacket women are slated to finally open at Western Colorado University and Fort Lewis College.
Game times are set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Western Colorado and 4 p.m. at Fort Lewis Saturday.
"I can't tell you how excited everyone was when we got the go-ahead to go. You definitely remember why you play and coach," veteran BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. "Just to be able to kind of get back to the norm is an exciting thing. I say norm and we're not going to have fans, but the joy of playing is something you kind of forget until you don't have it. For us, we're just excited and thankful for the opportunity."
Although the Yellow Jackets are finally able to open the regular season, Nore said it will be two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games that could feel like scrimmages.
Both games in Colorado, like their own home games at the Young Center in December, will be played without fans.
"It's very unique. I am interested to see what kind of atmosphere we can create without any fans," he said. "I have yet to experience that and the team has yet to experience that."
The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 17-11 season that saw them go 14-8 in the RMAC and take fifth place — losing in the first round of the conference tournament. They were picked to finish fifth in the RMAC Preseason Coaches Poll and are receiving votes in the D2SIDA regional rankings.
BHSU returns three starters from that team in leading scorer, senior Racquel Wientjes (16.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg), senior Morgan Ham (14.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and Ashlee Beacom (4.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.0 apg.). Also back are seniors Noora Parttimaa (3.5 ppg.) and Alyssia Martinez (3.6 ppg.) and juniors Katie Messler (3.2 ppg., 5.4 rpg.), and Ashley Davis (3.2 ppg.).
Although Wientjes and Ham bring back some offensive firepower, Nore said he sees a pretty balanced squad.
"We have some kids, depending on the night, can go off and put up some points. You look at (sophomore) Danica Kocer, (sophomore transfer) Niki Van Wyk and (sophomore) Megan Engesser, and Alyssa Martinez has the ability to shoot i," he said.
Other sophomores who saw some court time last include Summer Fox, Cody Robinson and Raven Cournoyer.
"I feel like some of these sophomores have had a year under their belt and they have the experience and the confidence, the understanding of what it takes to do the little things at the collegiate level," Nore said. "I don't know know what to expect completely, but I do know we have some really good pieces and we are excited to get going."
Also new to the squad is freshman Morgan Hammerbeck from Winner.
Western Colorado heads into this season picked second in the RMAC Preseason Coaches Poll. Earlier this week, the Mountaineers were ranked fifth in the first D2SIDA South Central Regional Poll and picked up votes in the D2SIDA National Poll.
It will also be the regular-season opener for Western Colorado, as the Mountaineers fell to the University of Colorado 77-50 in an exhibition last week.
Fort Lewis was picked eighth in the RMAC Preseason Coaches Poll, coming off of last year's 15-12 and 11 seasons records.
The Skyhawks game against BHSU will be their season opener as well, with Friday night's game with Chadron State canceled.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!