Yellow Jacket women ready to open season

While the Black Hills State University men's team will have to sit this weekend out, the Yellow Jacket women are slated to finally open at Western Colorado University and Fort Lewis College.

Game times are set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Western Colorado and 4 p.m. at Fort Lewis Saturday.

"I can't tell you how excited everyone was when we got the go-ahead to go. You definitely remember why you play and coach," veteran BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. "Just to be able to kind of get back to the norm is an exciting thing. I say norm and we're not going to have fans, but the joy of playing is something you kind of forget until you don't have it. For us, we're just excited and thankful for the opportunity."

Although the Yellow Jackets are finally able to open the regular season, Nore said it will be two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games that could feel like scrimmages.

Both games in Colorado, like their own home games at the Young Center in December, will be played without fans.

"It's very unique. I am interested to see what kind of atmosphere we can create without any fans," he said. "I have yet to experience that and the team has yet to experience that."