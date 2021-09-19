Yellow Jackets come up short at CSU-Pueblo

The Black Hills State football team made a push in the fourth quarter, but came up short, falling to Colorado State University-Pueblo 19-16 Saturday afternoon at the Thunderbowl in Pueblo, Colo.

It was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 2-1 overall, while CSU-Pueblo earned its first win of the season in three games.

Both teams had strong defensive showings in the first quarter with no score.

The ThunderWolves opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal by Dean Faithfull at 13:53 in the second to take a 3-0 lead. They added on with a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Steven Croell to Dionte Sykes in the final minute of the half for a 10-0 halftime lead.

CSU Pueblo started the third quarter with another touchdown, this time a 14-yard reception from Croell to Nigel Mitchell, but a missed PAT made it 16-0.

That score would hold into the fourth quarter when the Yellow Jackets got on the board with a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback chance Eben to receiver Kielar Harpham. BHSU attempted the 2-point conversion, and got it with a pass to Hasaa Williams, making it a one-possession game at 16-8.