Yellow Jackets dominate defense continues in win over UCCS

The Black Hills State University women's basketball team compiled 24 steals in a solid defensive showing, which led the team to a 72-56 victory over UC-Colorado Springs, extending their winning streak to four in a row.

After the Yellow Jackets fell behind in the first quarter of play 17-19, a strong team effort on both offense and defense throughout the second quarter saw the Yellow Jackets take a 42-31 lead that they would not relent throughout the game's duration.

After halftime, the Mountain Lions came out looking for answers, which they were unable to find, allowing the Yellow Jackets to compile an additional 20 points compared to their own 13. The fourth quarter saw the Yellow Jackets' scoring slow down with the team only putting up 10 points while allowing the Mountain Lions to score 12 of their own to finish out the game with a 16-point lead.

On the night, the Yellow Jackets hit 25 of 68 field-goal attempts (36.8%), including eight 3-pointers while shooting 25.8 percent from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe, the team shot 77.8% (14 of 18). As a team, the Yellow Jackets recorded an impressive 24 steals while compiling 23 defensive rebounds in another outstanding defensive showing.