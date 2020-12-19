Yellow Jackets dominate defense continues in win over UCCS

The Black Hills State University women's basketball team compiled 24 steals in a solid defensive showing, which led the team to a 72-56 victory over UC-Colorado Springs, extending their winning streak to four in a row.
After the Yellow Jackets fell behind in the first quarter of play 17-19, a strong team effort on both offense and defense throughout the second quarter saw the Yellow Jackets take a 42-31 lead that they would not relent throughout the game's duration.
After halftime, the Mountain Lions came out looking for answers, which they were unable to find, allowing the Yellow Jackets to compile an additional 20 points compared to their own 13. The fourth quarter saw the Yellow Jackets' scoring slow down with the team only putting up 10 points while allowing the Mountain Lions to score 12 of their own to finish out the game with a 16-point lead.
On the night, the Yellow Jackets hit 25 of 68 field-goal attempts (36.8%), including eight 3-pointers while shooting 25.8 percent from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe, the team shot 77.8% (14 of 18). As a team, the Yellow Jackets recorded an impressive 24 steals while compiling 23 defensive rebounds in another outstanding defensive showing.
The Yellow Jackets were again led in scoring by senior Racquel Wientjes who recorded 29 points shooting 9 of 19 with three 3-pointers and hitting 8 of 9 free throws. The team had two other double-digit scorers with Megan Engesser recording 10 points on the night and Danica Kocer recording 12 points of her own.
Defensively, Ashley Davis led the way with six steals, followed closely behind by Ashlee Beacom with four steals of her own. Wientjes was also able to record nine defensive rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets begin winter break following tonight's contest and will return to play Jan. 3 at home against Regis at 4 p.m. followed by taking on Colorado School of Mines Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Donald E. Young Center.
Cougars stave off Hardrocker attack down the stretch
The South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team came up just short Saturday afternoon, falling to Colorado Christian University 76-56 during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Lakewood, Colorado.
The Hardrockers were able to erase a fourth-quarter, 13-point deficit, whittling the Cougars’ advantage down to three points with just over a minute to play, 67-70, but a 3-pointer down the stretch pushed the home team’s lead to six and dashed the ‘Rockers chance at a comeback.
The first quarter was a high-scoring affair as both squads posted 25 points. The ‘Rockers saw a good offensive production in the paint as Naomi Hidalgo registered 16 first-half points for South Dakota Mines and Melissa Johnstone scored nine points in the first two quarters. CCU was able to stifle the sophomore in the second half, scoring just two markers.
The Cougars were able to gain a little traction in the second quarter, outscoring SDM 17-12 and went into halftime up 42-37.
The third quarter saw the Cougars add to their edge, bettering South Dakota Mines 19-14 and entered the final frame with a 10-point lead at 61-51. The Hardrockers outscored CCU in the fourth quarter 18-15 but could not close the gap down the stretch.
The Hardrockers finished the game shooting 44%, making good on 28 of 66 attempts, including 6 of 20 from the 3-point line and converted 7 of 8 from the charity stripe. They collected 39 rebounds, 13 of which were offensive boards. They also tallied 15 assists, five steals and one blocked shot.
The Cougars ended the game shooting 48% from the field, dishing in 28 of 58 attempts, including 4 of 14 3-pointers and went 16-for-24 on free throws.
Hidalgo led the ‘Rockers with a double-double. She registered 18 points, 10 rebounds and one assist. Ryan Weiss added 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist. Johnstone tacked on nine points and Bailey Johnson contributed six points, while Anna Combalia recorded seven assists, three points and three rebounds.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Lourdes Gonzalez with 24 points. McClain Walker had 14 points and Taylor Ferris added 11.
