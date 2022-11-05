 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Yellow Jackets dominate Grizzlies, become 10th BHSU team to win 7 games

Black Hills State running back Cameron Goods carries the ball during an Oct. 15 game against Western Colorado at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade

Black Hills State has only won seven games in a season ten times in program history.

The Yellow Jackets relied on a heavy dose of Nolan Susel on the ground Saturday to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in RMAC play with a 38-7 win over Adams State (2-8, 2-6 RMAC) in Alamosa, Colorado.

Susel finished the game with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, and BHSU racked up 259 rushing yards as a team. 

Cameron Goods added 10 carries for 59 yards, Riley Bennet rushed six times for 41 yards and Isaiah Pressley finished with four carries for 35 yards and a score.

The Yellow Jackets defense stood strong and intercepted Grizzlies quarterback Marckell Grayson four times, including a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown by Lovenski Simon and a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown by Nicc Quinones.

BHSU struck first with a 2-yard TD run by Susel with four minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter, to cap a 12-play, 74-yard drive in 4:07, to make it 7-0.

The Yellow Jackets swelled their lead to 14-0 on the ensuing drive on the 65-yard pick six by Simon with 2:43 left in the frame.

BHSU extended its advantage to 21-0, with a four-play, 35-yard drive in 1:47, in a 12-yard TD run by Pressley with 10:04 left in the opening half.

Adams State struck back on the ensuing drive on a one-yard rushing touchdown by Mackrell to make it 21-7 with 6:15 left in the second quarter.

The Grizzlies got the ball back before the end of the half and took a shot on the final play of the half, but Quinones stepped in front of the Grayson pass and made a 76-yard house call to give the Jackets a 28-7 lead at the break.

BHSU added another touchdown in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Susel to end a six-play, 20-yard drive with 7:16 left in the frame and put his team up 35-7.

Coleman Chapman added a 51-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the contest to seal the 38-7 BHSU win.

The Yellow Jackets close out the regular season on Saturday against Colorado State Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

