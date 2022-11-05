Yellow Jackets dominate Grizzlies, become 10th BHSU team to win 7 games

Black Hills State has only won seven games in a season ten times in program history.

The Yellow Jackets relied on a heavy dose of Nolan Susel on the ground Saturday to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in RMAC play with a 38-7 win over Adams State (2-8, 2-6 RMAC) in Alamosa, Colorado.

Susel finished the game with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, and BHSU racked up 259 rushing yards as a team.

Cameron Goods added 10 carries for 59 yards, Riley Bennet rushed six times for 41 yards and Isaiah Pressley finished with four carries for 35 yards and a score.

The Yellow Jackets defense stood strong and intercepted Grizzlies quarterback Marckell Grayson four times, including a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown by Lovenski Simon and a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown by Nicc Quinones.

BHSU struck first with a 2-yard TD run by Susel with four minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter, to cap a 12-play, 74-yard drive in 4:07, to make it 7-0.

The Yellow Jackets swelled their lead to 14-0 on the ensuing drive on the 65-yard pick six by Simon with 2:43 left in the frame.

BHSU extended its advantage to 21-0, with a four-play, 35-yard drive in 1:47, in a 12-yard TD run by Pressley with 10:04 left in the opening half.

Adams State struck back on the ensuing drive on a one-yard rushing touchdown by Mackrell to make it 21-7 with 6:15 left in the second quarter.

The Grizzlies got the ball back before the end of the half and took a shot on the final play of the half, but Quinones stepped in front of the Grayson pass and made a 76-yard house call to give the Jackets a 28-7 lead at the break.

BHSU added another touchdown in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Susel to end a six-play, 20-yard drive with 7:16 left in the frame and put his team up 35-7.

Coleman Chapman added a 51-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the contest to seal the 38-7 BHSU win.

The Yellow Jackets close out the regular season on Saturday against Colorado State Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.