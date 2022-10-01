Yellow Jackets down Hardrockers to claim Black Hills Brawl and stay unbeaten

Black Hills State stood strong behind a solid defense to secure a 24-17 victory over South Dakota Mines to remain unbeaten Saturday evening at O’Harra Stadium.

The two teams entered the locker room tied at 10-10 before the Yellow Jackets held the Hardrockers to seven points and forced four turnovers in the second half to reclaim the Homestake Trophy in the 137th annual Black Hills Brawl.

BHSU’s victory marked its first over Mines since 2019 and its best start to a season (5-0, 3-0 RMAC) since 1951.

“It feels good,” BHSU head coach Josh Breske said. “It’s a credit to our coaching staff and these players. They put a lot of time, effort and hours in and I told them that they deserve this and everything that comes to them. I’m really proud of this team, extremely proud.”

SD Mines (3-2, 2-1 RMAC) fumbled twice in the second half and threw two interceptions in the final 30 minutes of play. The turnovers negated a productive day offensively as the Hardrockers outgained their rival 447 yards to 243 yards.

“We were moving the ball up and down the field but we couldn’t take care of it,” Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said. “In a game like this, ball security has to be at a premium and we weren’t able to do that tonight.

BHSU safety Nicc Quinones missed the Colorado Mesa game with an injury but returned to action Saturday and showed out. The sophomore finished the contest with three tackles, one tackle for loss and a crucial interception.

Late in the fourth quarter, Mines marched the ball down the field down 17-10 before facing a fourth-and-10 from its own 47-yard line with 1:19 to play.

Hardrockers quarterback Jayden Johannsen was picked off by Quinones, who returned the interception 58 yards to the Mines 8. BHSU running back Nolan Susel punched it in three plays later to give his team a 24-10 lead with 1:12 to play.

“It was a football play that I had to make to get the win for my team,” Quinones said. “This feels great and I have no words.”

Quinones’ brother, Doodles Quinones, also showed out in the rivalry showdown. Doodles Quinones led the Yellow Jackets in tackles with nine, including six solo tackles and added a pass breakup.

“Nicc was out from the Chadron game and it was really good to get him back,” Breske said. “I thought Doodles did a really good job with his eyes and he pressed their tight end sometimes. Even though it wasn’t a great matchup, he was extremely physical.”

BHSU quarterback Chance Eben stepped up again in the absence of Aidan Willard. Eben completed 16 of 23 passes for 139 yards and efficiently managed the offense despite one fumble.

“We’re a really close team, we communicate with each other and really have each others' backs,” Eben said. “That’s the biggest difference, that we have each others' backs. One small crack doesn’t break the bridge.”

Breske credited his quarterback for stepping up to the challenge over the last two weeks and throughout his tenure in Spearfish.

“He’s been here for five years and has been through a lot,” Breske said. “The kid works extremely hard and deserves everything that comes to him. Even when he fumbled the ball, he came off the sideline and said it was his bad and flushed it.”

The Yellow Jackets finished with 99 yards on the ground. Susel led the team with 21 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Goods added eight rushes for 51 yards. Conor Boyd added another rushing touchdown on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.

Johannsen led the way for Mines and completed 29 of 57 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. Isaiah Eastman hauled in the lion’s share of those passes with 15 receptions for 210 yards and a score.

Mines returns to action next Saturday against Western Colorado (3-2, 3-0 RMAC) in Gunnison, Colorado.

“We are really going to have to rely on our seniors and our leadership council to get the team back going again,” Flohr said. “We are playing a good opponent at Western Colorado and our guys have to be ready for a dog fight.”

After BHSU took the 24-10 lead with 1:12 left it surrendered a 20-yard touchdown pass from Johannsen to Eastman with 34 seconds to play.

The score cut the Jackets’ lead to 24-17 and left a sour taste in Breske’s mouth despite the monumental win.

“I’m going to stay on this team because we need to continue to get better or we are going to get beaten,” Breske said. “We’ve gotten lucky. I’m proud of our guys, but we have to learn how to close out games.”

Black Hills State also hits the road next week to face New Mexico Highlands (2-2, 2-1 RMAC) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Breske said Aidan Willard is slated to return against the Cowboys.