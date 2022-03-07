 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Yellow Jackets draw No. 3 seed, Dallas Baptist in NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
030522-spt-BHSURMACchamp48.jpg

The Black Hills State men's basketball team celebrates its 69-66 win over Regis in the RMAC Championship game Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade / Journal staff

The Black Hills State men's basketball team will make its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament at a No. 3 seed, and will take on Dallas Baptist University.

The Yellow Jackets claimed their first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Championship on their home floor Saturday, and will be one of two conference representatives in the 64-team bracket, joined by Colorado Mesa. Additionally, Black Hills State and Augustana will be the only two schools from South Dakota in the draw.

Black Hills State will head to Lubbock, Texas to face No. 6 Dallas Baptist (17-11), which received an at-large bid after losing in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament, on Saturday for its first-ever meeting with the Patriots. Tipoff time is to be announced.

The full men's basketball Division II bracket can be viewed below.

Download PDF 2022.pdf
BHSUYellowjackets logo

BHSU Yellowjackets mascot
