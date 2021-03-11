Yellow Jackets excited about NCAA opportunity

Just call the NCAA Division II West Regional women's basketball tournament RMAC Junior.
Four of the six teams in the regional come from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, although just three are playing — Black Hills State, Colorado Western and Westminster — as top seed Colorado Mines had to drop out because of COVID protocol.
The Yellow Jackets open things Friday night at 7:45 p.m. in Grand Junction, Colo. (home of Colorado Mesa) as the No. 6 seed and they take on No. 3 Westminster.
Hawaii Pacific and Azusa Pacific face off in the other first-round game at 5 p.m.
BHSU, 14-8 and champions of the RMAC Tournament because Colorado Mines had to drop out because of COVID, beat Westminster (71-66) and Colorado Western (67-62) to get here.
The Jackets also beat Westminster (71-68) in the regular season.
Veteran BHSU head coach Mark Nore said it is a little ironic that they are playing Westminster right off the bat, but he said they'll take it.
"Being able to play teams that we are familiar with, it is great to have (three teams) representing the RMAC in the tournament," he said. "We're just ecstatic to be here and be in the situation."
To get to the regionals for the second time ever (2018) is a big accomplishment, Nore said, as the 2021 season has been a challenge for all teams with quarantines and cancellations. BHSU is no exception.
"For them to come together like they did late is huge for the program," he said. "The seniors did a fabulous job late to get everyone to lock in. What an experience for these young kids to be a part of too, just to be here and experience that next level, being in the mix, the conversation with some of these top tier teams. It is something that we strive to do and what we want."
Two of those seniors, Racquel Wientjes and Morgan Ham, are both excited to close their college careers at the West Regionals. Both qualified for the NCAAs as freshmen.
"It's been exciting for everybody. I made it my freshman year at Moorhead State, and I haven't been there since, so it is exciting to be back," Ham said. "I know the younger girls are pretty pumped to be in it."
Wienjtes was on the last BHSU team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in 2018 as a freshman. She said she didn't play much that year, but it was an experience she can pass on to her younger teammates.
"My freshman year I went to learn," she said. "I wasn't playing a lot, so it was up to those upper classmen to be role models for us. Now it is crunch time, and not everybody can play; we're going down to take care of business. I need to be a role model to look up to, and when they make it later, they can do the same."
With Black Hills State and Westminster, 11-5, playing each other twice this season, there will be no real surprises. It's all about defense, rebounding and execution.
Sarah McGinley leads the Griffins in scoring at 15.1 points per game while averaging 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Hunter Krebs is averaging 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and a team-high 1.3 blocks, while Mariah Martin is averaging 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and a team-best 4.4 assists.
Nore said that Westminster's offensive efficiency is as good as any team in the country. The Griffins are shooting 48 percent from the field and 37 percent beyond the 3-point arc.
"It helps for us to know that and be familiar with them," he said. "It's a huge advantage for both teams. It would have been nice to play somebody else, and hopefully we get that chance. For now, it is a three-game deal, one game at a time."
Ham said it was a little different winning the RMAC without playing in the title game, but she is excited to be facing Westminster again and Western Colorado if they get to the second round.
"It is going to be tougher because we have played some of these teams before and it gets tougher playing them each time, so we'll have to step up our game a little bit," she said.
Nore said that defense is their identity and that has to continue in Grand Junction. BHSU held Westminster to 43% shooting (25% from 3) and Western Colorado 40% from the field (18% from 3). The Jackets had 12 steals and forced 28 turnovers in the two games.
"When we're clicking defensively, it usually triggers our offense," he said. "We hope to bring that again and just bring that energy and enjoy each other. Hopefully we can play well Friday and move on."
Wientjes, who finished her career at BHSU as a first team All-RMAC selection, was second in the conference in scoring and 24th in the country (19.7 ppg.) this season. She said she couldn't ask for anything more in her career, especially the last two seasons.
"I'd like to finish out obviously with a couple W's and get through the regions and to the Elite Eight," she said. "Honestly I am proud of where we came from. We had some rocky games, lost to some not-so good teams in the conference and then beat some of the best. It's pretty awesome to be where we're at now."
Junior Morgan Engesser is one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation at 46.7 percent — 11th in Division II and No. 1 in the RMAC — while averaging 11.2 points per game. Ham is averaging 9.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
As a team, BHSU ranks in the Top 20 in Division II in 3-point field goals (194 — eighth nationally), 3-pointers attempted (557 — eighth nationally) and 3-pointers per game (8.8 — 18th). They hit 30 3s in the two wins over Westminster this season.
The winner of the Azusa Pacific (10-4) and Hawaii Pacific (13-0) game will advance to the West Regional championship.
"Hawaii Pacific has such a tradition. Last year they were third going into the regionals," Nore said. "They have only played a couple of teams this year (Hawaii Hilo and Chaminade) and that is why they got the five seed just because of points. They are very talented and their guard play is really good.
"Azusa Pacific, I have not seen yet, but I have heard about them. It will be good to see those teams and if should be a fun matchup there."