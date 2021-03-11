Yellow Jackets excited about NCAA opportunity

"For them to come together like they did late is huge for the program," he said. "The seniors did a fabulous job late to get everyone to lock in. What an experience for these young kids to be a part of too, just to be here and experience that next level, being in the mix, the conversation with some of these top tier teams. It is something that we strive to do and what we want."

Two of those seniors, Racquel Wientjes and Morgan Ham, are both excited to close their college careers at the West Regionals. Both qualified for the NCAAs as freshmen.

"It's been exciting for everybody. I made it my freshman year at Moorhead State, and I haven't been there since, so it is exciting to be back," Ham said. "I know the younger girls are pretty pumped to be in it."

Wienjtes was on the last BHSU team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in 2018 as a freshman. She said she didn't play much that year, but it was an experience she can pass on to her younger teammates.

"My freshman year I went to learn," she said. "I wasn't playing a lot, so it was up to those upper classmen to be role models for us. Now it is crunch time, and not everybody can play; we're going down to take care of business. I need to be a role model to look up to, and when they make it later, they can do the same."