Yellow Jackets looking to be more physical in first spring with new coaching staff

Josh Breske and his staff didn't have a lot to go on last fall as the Black Hills State University football team played just two games coming off no spring practices in 2020.

One thing they did notice — in the two fall losses and early this spring — is the Yellow Jackets needed to be more physical.

Through 10 of 15 spring practices, Breske said they are working on the physicality of the game as much as they can.

"The only way I’ve seen a team improve on physicality is you have to do physical things more often," he said. "We’re putting guys in those situations, those drills, but we're still being more cognizant and responsible where we are not endangering their health."

One way to do that, the second-year head coach said, is to teach the small parts of tackling and breaking that down. He said they are seeing his players put that into play.

The biggest thing from their scrimmage two practices ago was "seeing our guys playing with their hair on fire, not be afraid to be physical,'" Breske said.

He said they had linebackers tackling, the wide receivers are blocking and cutting on the edge, the offensive and defensive lines are battling and the quarterbacks have been progressing in the way they need them to.