Yellow Jackets set program record with 75-0 win over Skyhawks

SPEARFISH — Before the season Josh Breske set two goals for his team; to have a 3.0 fall GPA, and to win six games.

Black Hills State achieved one of those goals Saturday as it pummeled Fort Lewis 75-0 to clinch its first winning season in six years and set a program record for both points scored and margin of victory at Lyle Hare Stadium.

“It’s monumental for our football program,” said Breske, the Yellowjackets head coach. “The last winning seasons we had were in 2016 and 2010. We said we needed a winning season, and six games was something we set in fall camp...to hit one of our goals is huge for our team. Now we’re going to readjust that goal this coming week.”

The Yellow Jackets (6-3 overall, 4-3 RMAC) dominated the line of scrimmage, amassing 350 rushing yards on 45 carries for an average of 7.8 yards per carry.

Nolan Susel received the most touches and finished with 10 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns, while nine Yellow Jackets carried the ball in the contest.

“We keep fresh legs in the backfield,” Susel said. “As soon as one person is tired, there’s no drop-off between us. It’s a big testament to our running game that we have the playmakers and we can all go in and ball out.”

Cameron Goods added eight carries for 88 yards, Isaiah Pressley rushed five times for 63 yards and a touchdown, Chance Eben rushed eight times for 55 yards and Riley Bennett added nine carries for 35 yards and a touchdowns.

Eben took the majority of snaps at quarterback and completed 8 of 14 passes for 91 yards and three touchdowns. Aidan Willard entered after halftime and completed 7 of 8 passes for 192 yards and touchdown throws of 65 and 83 yards.

The Yellow Jackets finished with 633 yards of total offense and scored on 11 of 12 drives, taking a knee on the final play of the game. The performance offensively encouraged Breske as the team snapped a three-game losing streak.

“I’m not terribly impressed with how they executed, because I know they can execute, I’m just more encouraged,” Breske said. “I’m proud that we pulled it all together in one day, on offense, defense and special teams. All three phases of the game we played well at the same time.”

Black Hills State proved dominant defensively as well to record its first shutout since Oct. 14, 2017 against Western Colorado.

Nikolas Arnold helped set the tone on the defensive line with five tackles, including 2 1/2 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He said the goose egg on the scoreboard solidified the work the defense and team put in this offseason.

“When I first got here, we were not good whatsoever,” the junior said. “It feels good to get the shutout and set the scoring record for our school. I remember when we were getting blown out like this, so it’s awesome and it feels great.”

BHSU finished the game with 13 tackles for loss for 44 yards and seven sacks for a loss of 29 yards. Breske credited Arnold for his leadership on a talented and dedicated defensive line.

“Nik is a dominant player in this league and is an All-Conference type of player,” Breske said. “He puts in the work Sunday through Friday to put himself in a position to play well on Saturdays. I’m really happy with our d-line play, and Nik leads that group.”

Black Hills State started the game on a high note with a three-and-out by its defense and responded with a scoring drive, capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by Nolan Susel to take a 7-0 lead with 9:14 left in the first quarter.

The Jackets repeated the process to take a 14-0 lead with 6:03 to play in the quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Eben to Hasaan Williams.

BHSU added one more score in the opening quarter on a 45-yard field goal by Coleman Chapman to make it 17-0 with 2:45 left in the frame.

In the second quarter, BHSU added three more touchdowns to take a 37-0 lead at halftime. Eben threw a pair of touchdowns in the period with a 16-yard pass to John Noordsy and an 11-yard pass to Williams. Susel scored his second TD as the half expired on a 3-yard run.

Willard passed for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter with an 83-yard toss to Jamin Wurtz and a 65-yard pass to T.J. Chukwurah. Riley Bennett added a 7-yard rushing touchdown in the frame and the Yellow Jackets led 58-0 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Nicc Quinones added an 85-yard pick-six to halt the Skyhawks' (0-8, 0-7) best drive of the day and give BHSU a 65-0 lead with 13:31 left in the game.

Isaiah Pressley added a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 11:07 to play that gave his team a 72-0 lead. and Chapman closed out the scoring with a 47-yard field goal with 4:53 to play that gave BHSU a 75-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets return to action next week at Adams State (2-7, 2-5 RMAC) in Alamosa, Colorado.

"We have to take this momentum into next week," Breske said. "Adams State is a pretty dangerous team that beat Mesa last week and had a three-point game with SD Mines today. We have to make sure we continue to get better this coming week."